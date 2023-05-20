Kam Kinchens makes Athlon Preseason first-team All-America defense

Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens made the Athlon Preseason All-America 1st team defense. Kinchens finished 2022 as an All-American after recording 59 tackles, six interceptions, and six pass breakups.

The former three-star prospect from Miami-Northwestern was a bright spot on otherwise mediocre defenses in 2021 and 2022. Kinchens slowly worked into the starting role in ‘21 after leap frogging higher rated safeties on the roster.

Heading into the ‘23 season, Kinchens is seen as the leader of the Hurricanes and not only the defense, the entire program. Kinchens plays with poise and intelligence, rarely making the same mistake twice. A sure tackler at only five-foot-eleven, Kinchens uses technique to track and finish on ball carriers, INT’s, and PBU’s.

Kinchens was the only Hurricane to make any of the four Athlon preseason teams. Opponents having players on the four teams includes Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Boston College, North Carolina and Texas A&M.