Canes Makeover

The Miami Hurricanes will look significantly different when they take the field for game 1 of the 2023 season. Mario Cristobal and his staff have been recruiting at a high level as evidenced by the talent acquisition going into year two. The Canes coaches have worked hard to improve the overall talent and depth on the roster, and will soon have the opportunity to show improvement over last years team.

Coach Cristobal and his coaching staff have landed both elite high school recruits and experienced college transfers that have immediately improved the depth and competition within the program.

Miami signed the 7th best overall recruiting class in 2023, and have climbed their way to the 8th best transfer class. This puts Miami amongst the top 5 schools in the country for the 2023 class.

LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Miami, and Oregon are the only programs to garner top 10 classes in recruiting and portal acquisitions this cycle.

Expect to see a significant amount of the new additions on the field in 2023.

HIGH SCHOOL RECRUIT SIGNEES

5-star OL Samson Okunlola

5-star OL Francis Mauigoa

4-star DL Rueben Bain

4-star DL Jayden Wayne

4-star TE Riley Williams

4-star WR Nathaniel Joseph

4-star RB Mark Fletcher

4-star CB Damari Brown

TRANSFER PORTAL SIGNEES

CB Davonte Brown - UCF

CB Jaden Davis - Oklahoma

CB Jadais Richard - Vanderbilt

DL Branson Deen - Purdue

DL Anthony Campbell - Louisiana Monroe

LB Francisco Mauigoa - Washington

OL Javion Cohen - Alabama

OL Matt Lee - UCF

WR Shemar Kirk - JUCO

WR Tyler Harrell - Alabama

TE Cam McCormick - Oregon

RB Ajay Allen - Nebraska

While this isn't the entire class list, this is who I think will make the most significant contributions in the coming season.

What are your thoughts? Who do you think should be included on this list, and who would they replace? Let us know in the comments below.