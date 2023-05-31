Game Times, TV coverage announced for 4 Miami Hurricanes Football Games

As we push toward the summer months, lots of announcements will be made to set the stage for the 2023 football season.

Along those lines, we have had a couple schedule announcements which firm up start times for Miami Hurricanes football games this fall.

Earlier today, the ACC announced the start times for all games featuring league teams through the first 3 weeks of the season.

For the season opener, the Miami Hurricanes host the Miami (OH) Redhawks on FRIDAY, September 1st at Hard Rock Stadium. The kick time will be 7pm and the game will be broadcast on everyone’s favorite channel: ACC Network.

The spotlight non-conference game against the Texas A&M Aggies follows the next week. Unlike last year, this won’t be a night game, but like last year it will be nationally televised. The Aggies come to Hard Rock Stadium to face off against the Canes on Saturday, September 9th, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30pm and the game will be the featured ABC game in that window.

Also in today’s announcement was Miami’s week 3 HBCU buy-game against Bethune-Cookman. That will be on a short week, with the game scheduled for Thursday, September 14th, and kickoff slated for 7:30pm. And yes, coverage will be back on the wonderful outlet known as the ACC Network.

EDIT: I missed this one at first, so I’m adding it after the fact.

At the bottom of the release regarding game times is the information for the Regular Season finale. That would be Miami at Boston College, FRIDAY, November 24th from Chestnut Hill. Game will kick at Noon and be televised Nationally on ABC.

For the full release of the early-season (and some late-season) ACC schedule, check out the link below.

️



Kickoff times and networks for the first three weeks of the 2023 ACC Football season are here! ⬇️



: https://t.co/oUSpExCOv0 pic.twitter.com/5u06VyZTAZ — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) May 31, 2023

Which game(s) are you looking forward to?

See you at the Rock soon.

Go Canes