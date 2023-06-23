Jordan Miller And Isaiah Wong Get Drafted In The Second Round Of The 2023 NBA Draft

Good morning Canes Hoops fans. It’s not just Lonnie Walker IV and NBA champion Bruce Brown anymore!

The Miami Hurricanes had two players selected in the second round of last night’s 2023 NBA Draft. It was great to see Canes Hoops represented on the biggest night of the NBA’s offseason. Miami basketball has some serious momentum right now. Love to see it.

"With the 48th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the LA Clippers select Jordan Miller from the University of Miami."



Hear ESPN's analysis of @Jordan_miller11 after his name was called on draft night pic.twitter.com/EqHuGYgrMa — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) June 23, 2023

Jordan Miller was selected 48th by the Los Angeles Clippers. LA’s other professional basketball team has had a rough past few seasons. To have given up what they did for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and only achieved what they have, is tough. On the bright side, Ty Lue is a really good coach. I think he will appreciate Miller’s basketball IQ and willingness to do whatever to help his team win. Overall, I’m thrilled for Jordan. He’s an awesome guy who has a chance to carve out a nice role for himself in the NBA.

Isaiah Wong’s new head coach is Rick Carlisle, Pacers. I recruited and coached Rick 39 years ago at UVa.



Jordan Miller is now with the LA Clippers and my son Jay, is his new assistant coach.



All in the family.

pic.twitter.com/dEw5QjpbNM — Jim Larrañaga (@CanesCoachL) June 23, 2023

Isaiah Wong was selected 55th by the Indiana Pacers. This past season’s ACC Player of the Year improved his game every year he was in Coral Gables. Leading the Canes to their first ever Final Four appearance was the perfect way to go out for Wong. Looking at the Pacers’ current roster, Isaiah doesn’t have a bunch of veterans in front of him. Indiana is young and looking to build around point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Wong’s game pairs nicely with Haliburton’s in theory. I’m excited to see what Isaiah can do in the next couple seasons.

"Isaiah Wong. High-level scorer... Always comfortable on the floor."



More on what @zaywong21 brings to the @Pacers pic.twitter.com/XfK4dsW2br — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) June 23, 2023

GO CANES!