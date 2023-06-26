Miami Hurricanes Baseball names J.D. Arteaga as next Head Coach

Following another disappointing showing in the College Baseball Postseason, Miami Hurricanes Baseball Head Coach Gino Di Mare stepped down from his position on June 8th. One of the legacy programs in the country, Miami began searching for a new Head Coach.

After nearly 3 weeks, and several missteps along the way, Miami found a familiar name was the right choice for the job: Miami alum and current pitching coach J.D. Arteaga.

Arteaga is Miami through and through. He played for 4 years at Miami, helping the Canes reach the College World Series each season. Arteaga is the winningest pitcher in Canes Baseball history, and his number 33 jersey was retired in 2003.

Arteaga has held the role of associate head coach and pitching coach since the 2003 season, and has coached several notable pitchers for the Canes in his 20 years in that position. Players like Cesar Carrillo, Carlos Gutierrez, Chris Perez, Chris McMahon, Slade Cecconi, Bryan Garcia, and many more have excelled under Arteaga’s tutelage in Coral Gables.

Miami making the move to promote another assistant — they did the same by moving Gino Di Mare from assistant coach to head coach following the retirement of 2-time national champion Jim Morris — is sure to be a polarizing move. While continuity can be beneficial, handing the keys to a coach who has been on staff for Miami’s run of poor postseason results is interesting, to say the least. Nevertheless, Arteaga has waited for 2 decades for this chance (and probably should have been the pick 4 years ago to replace Morris if not for ...let’s just call them “non-baseball factors” tipping the scales in favor of Di Mare), and I’m sure he’s excited for this opportunity.

The full release on this new appointment from Miami Athletics can be seen below:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami has hired J.D. Arteaga as head baseball coach, Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Monday. Arteaga, the 10th head baseball coach in Miami history, has spent the past 21 seasons on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff, most recently serving as associate head coach and pitching coach. He is one of the most decorated pitchers in UM history, helping the Hurricanes reach the College World Series four straight seasons from 1994-97. “We are excited to introduce J.D. as the new head baseball coach for the Miami Hurricanes,” Radakovich said. “I believe J.D. is the right leader at the right time for this storied program. He appreciates what makes Miami one of the crown jewels of college baseball, while also recognizing what is required to keep adding to that legacy.” During his coaching career in Coral Gables, Arteaga has helped Miami earn 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and reach the College World Series six times. “This is truly a dream come true,” said Arteaga. “Growing up in Miami, playing for the Hurricanes and coaching in the orange and green the last 21 seasons has meant the world to me. I’m beyond privileged to lead one of the most historic programs in college baseball and add to our storied tradition. I want to thank Joe Echevarria, Rudy Fernandez, Dan Radakovich and the administration for this opportunity of a lifetime.” Arteaga, who was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, has tutored 46 pitchers who were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Since 2004, the Hurricanes have had a hurler chosen in 19 straight seasons. He has instructed 19 All-ACC honorees, 12 All-Americans and 12 Freshmen All-Americans. Over the last five years, Arteaga has played a pivotal role in the Hurricanes finishing as one of the top teams in the ACC, as Miami has posted the best conference winning percentage (.617) and the second-best overall winning percentage (.661). This past season, he coached an All-American pitcher for the fourth straight season, as right-handed closer Andrew Walters earned national acclaim for the second consecutive year. Bryan Garcia, who set the all-time saves record at Miami and became the first Hurricane to win NCBWA Stopper of the Year honors as the nation’s top relief pitcher, worked with Arteaga from 2014-16. Arteaga has mentored four pitchers who were taken in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft: Slade Cecconi in 2020, Carlos Gutierrez in 2008, Chris Perez in 2006 and Cesar Carrillo in 2005, the school’s first pitcher drafted in the first round since the 1991 season. Two-time national champion head coach Jim Morris named Arteaga the Hurricanes’ pitching coach on March 4, 2003, nine games into the season. The Miami native played for the Hurricanes from 1994-1997, helping UM reach the College World Series four straight seasons. He is the winningest pitcher in program history with 43 victories and the all-time starts leader with 72. Arteaga ranks second with 458.1 innings pitched and fifth with 343 career strikeouts. Miami retired Arteaga’s No. 33 on Feb. 5, 2003, prior to the season opener with FIU. A 26th round draft choice by the New York Mets, Arteaga spent six seasons in the Mets’ and Houston Astros’ organizations. Arteaga had signed on with the Texas Rangers’ organization in the spring of 2003, prior to accepting his post with the Hurricanes. He spent his last professional season with the Astros’ Triple-A franchise New Orleans Zephyrs, compiling a 9-10 record with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts and 42 appearances. The left-hander came to the Hurricanes out of Westminster Christian in Miami. He won a career-best 12 games as a junior in 1996 (12-1) and came back to go 11-4 as a senior in 1997. After six seasons in professional baseball, Arteaga earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Miami. He is married to the former Ysha Schettini and the couple has a daughter, Ariana. The Arteagas’ son, Ari, passed away in 2018 at the age of 16. The Ari Arteaga Foundation was founded shortly afterward to honor and memorialize Ari. Its mission is to shine Ari’s light and spirit by helping children and families overcome obstacles they may face due to unforeseen hardships.

Welcome to the big chair, J.D.!