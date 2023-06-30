New Gear Alert - Miami Hurricanes Plaid Bib Overalls

What’s up Canes fans? I wanted drop you a line real quick to let you in on a scoop. FOCO just launched overalls for all 32 NFL teams and select colleges, including the University of Miami. The overalls look like the perfect tailgating item, and we think they are going to be THE item of the upcoming season. Why blend in when you can stand out!?!

These officially licensed college team overalls are available in both Men’s and Women’s styles and sizes with different team-thematic styles for select NCAA teams.

The Miami Hurricanes Plaid Bib Overalls come in the signature Orange and Green colors of the Hurricanes with a buffalo plaid design.

Here are a few key details about the overalls:

All-over team-colored design: These overalls are covered in the official Miami Hurricanes colors, so you can show your team spirit with pride.

Bold team logo display: The front of the overalls features a large team logo, so everyone will know who you’re rooting for.

Bib pocket: The bib pocket is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials.

Buckle closure: The buckle closure ensures a comfortable and adjustable fit.

Adjustable bib shoulder straps: The adjustable bib shoulder straps allow you to customize the fit for a comfortable and relaxed feel.

Two back pockets: Two back pockets provide even more storage space.

Sturdy and functional construction: These overalls are made of sturdy and functional woven polyester canvas that is lightweight and breathable.

Long pant legs: The long pant legs provide coverage and durability, so you can focus on cheering on your team without worrying about your outfit.

The Overalls retail for $70 and are available now from FOCO.com. Limited quantities are available so don’t miss the chance to get the best piece of Miami Hurricanes apparel this year. Get yours here!

In speaking with FOCO, we learned that they are also going to be the featured item for the official NFL Christmas commercial this year!

What do you think of the new gear? We’ll definitely be rocking them at a tailgate this Fall.

Are you planning on buying a pair or two?

Let us know in the comments below.

These are a sample of the teams available: