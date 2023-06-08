BREAKING NEWS: Gino DiMare steps down as Miami Hurricanes baseball coach

Gino DiMare has officially stepped down as the head baseball coach of the Miami Hurricanes. This announcement comes off of the heels of Miami’s disappointing showing in the Coral Gables Regional.

As the head coach at Miami, DiMare posted an overall record of 168-86, including four post-season appearances over the five seasons (post-season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID).

Gino, a former player from 1989-1992 under legendary ‘Canes coach Ron Fraser, has spent 24 years as part of the baseball coaching staff at Miami. DiMare played in the minor leagues from 1992-1993 before starting his coaching career at Westminster Christian in Miami in 1996.

DiMare then came onto the Hurricanes staff as a volunteer assistant coach in 1997. DiMare was on staff in different roles until 2008, took a brief hiatus from 2009 until the 2012 season where he rejoined then coach Jim Morris. DiMare took over the program after Morris retirement and proceeded to compile a 79-49 record in the ACC.

The Hurricanes baseball head coaching position should be a hot commodity with Dan Radakovich as Athletic Director. The local South Florida talent with a beautiful facility and upgraded weight room will attract coaching talent to Coral Gables.