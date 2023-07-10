Miami Hurricanes Yohandy Morales and Andrew Walters Selected on Day One of the MLB Draft

On Sunday night in the second round of the MLB Draft, Miami Third Basemen, Yohandy Morales, was selected 40th overall by the Washington Nationals and was the first Hurricane to be drafted. The Miami product via Cuba attended Braddock High in Miami and has been a staple in the Canes’ lineup for the past three seasons.

Many suspected Morales would be selected in the first round so he slightly slipped in last night’s draft. That being said, Morales is no stranger to flying under the radar after he went undrafted as a Cuban prospect. Yo-yo had a strong 2023 campaign where he was a shining spot during the Canes’ disappointing postseason as he slashed an impressive .408/.475/.713. Morales offers versatility in the field where he has patrolled both shortstop and third base, as well as first base in the Cape Cod League.

The Washington Nationals have selected 3B Yohandy Morales. Big league frame at 6’4” and 225 lbs. Hit .408 this spring with 13 2B and 20 HR. Enticing hit-power combo. Defense took positive strides. Generates serious impact with multiple EVs > 110 mph. pic.twitter.com/fOCKQwW4PJ — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) July 10, 2023

Not long after Morales name was called, the Canes saw another selectee in right-handed relief pitcher, Andrew Walters, who was picked 62nd overall (Competitive Balance Round B) by the Cleveland Guardians.

Walters is regarded as one of the top relievers in the nation and was nails in the ninth as he recorded 12 saves in 2023. Walters held a 1.21 ERA and limited blown saves as he had a 4-0 record. He features a fastball that can touch in the high-90s. Walters is also a Florida native from Palm Bay (Bayside High) and played at East Florida State before joining Miami.

The Cleveland Guardians have selected RHP Andrew Walters (4-0, 1.21 ERA). Perhaps the best reliever in the country, Walters’ calling card is his elite, mid-to-upper 90s fastball that generates plenty of swing and miss. pic.twitter.com/RFXf4bgv3Q — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) July 10, 2023

Day Two of the MLB Draft starts at 2pm Monday where fellow Canes, CJ Kayfus, Zach Levenson, and Alejandro Rosario, among others, should have their name called.