Miami Hurricanes Yohandy Morales and Andrew Walters Selected on Day One of the MLB Draft

Morales and Walters were the two Hurricanes picked on Night One of the MLB Draft

By Jake Marcus
COLLEGE BASEBALL: JUN 02 Coral Gables Regional - Maine at Miami Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Sunday night in the second round of the MLB Draft, Miami Third Basemen, Yohandy Morales, was selected 40th overall by the Washington Nationals and was the first Hurricane to be drafted. The Miami product via Cuba attended Braddock High in Miami and has been a staple in the Canes’ lineup for the past three seasons.

Many suspected Morales would be selected in the first round so he slightly slipped in last night’s draft. That being said, Morales is no stranger to flying under the radar after he went undrafted as a Cuban prospect. Yo-yo had a strong 2023 campaign where he was a shining spot during the Canes’ disappointing postseason as he slashed an impressive .408/.475/.713. Morales offers versatility in the field where he has patrolled both shortstop and third base, as well as first base in the Cape Cod League.

Not long after Morales name was called, the Canes saw another selectee in right-handed relief pitcher, Andrew Walters, who was picked 62nd overall (Competitive Balance Round B) by the Cleveland Guardians.

Walters is regarded as one of the top relievers in the nation and was nails in the ninth as he recorded 12 saves in 2023. Walters held a 1.21 ERA and limited blown saves as he had a 4-0 record. He features a fastball that can touch in the high-90s. Walters is also a Florida native from Palm Bay (Bayside High) and played at East Florida State before joining Miami.

Day Two of the MLB Draft starts at 2pm Monday where fellow Canes, CJ Kayfus, Zach Levenson, and Alejandro Rosario, among others, should have their name called.

