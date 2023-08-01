Former Miami Hurricanes CB DJ Ivey making waves with the Cincinnati Bengals

You always love to see Miami players go on to star in the NFL. It’s a brotherhood, and we feel like Miami players are our own when they hit the league.

Miami fans might have a new player to follow and root for on Sundays, and it’s for one of the most exciting young teams in the league.

CB DJ Ivey was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Often seventh round picks don’t stick on the final 53-man roster, but so far Ivey has worked to buck that trend with a very strong showing since he started practicing with the team.

It started with attention gained during offseason practice and has carried over into training camp, where he’s put on a show for fans in attendance. On Saturday he had 2 interceptions and two passes broken up, which really helped put his name even further on the map.

Rookie DB DJ Ivey (2INT, 2 PBUs) had a great day at Bengals Back Together Saturday "So far, so good" pic.twitter.com/mtaGgEVBFV — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 29, 2023

DJ Ivey has clearly shown the coaches something during camp. The seventh round pick continues to get more and more reps and opportunities.



His size, speed and physicality are all standing out at corner. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 31, 2023

We’ll see how it goes when the lights come on in the preseason, but if he keeps playing at this level, it seems very likely he’ll end up making the Bengals’ 53-man roster.

It’s a shame the team couldn’t do better with a player of his caliber on the field - which has happened FAR, FAR, FAR, FAR, FAR TOO OFTEN over the last two decades in Coral Gables with NFL-level talent and the corresponding team overall performance. Ivey didn’t play poorly amongst an absolutely disastrous Miami season, turning in a solid Pro Football Focus grade of 75.2 with coverage grade of 76.2.

Fly high, DJ. We’ll be watching and cheering for you on Sundays.