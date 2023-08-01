 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Miami Hurricanes CB DJ Ivey making waves with the Cincinnati Bengals

The Pro Cane is looking to make an impact with one of the best teams in the NFL.

By Craig T. Smith
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

You always love to see Miami players go on to star in the NFL. It’s a brotherhood, and we feel like Miami players are our own when they hit the league.

Miami fans might have a new player to follow and root for on Sundays, and it’s for one of the most exciting young teams in the league.

CB DJ Ivey was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Often seventh round picks don’t stick on the final 53-man roster, but so far Ivey has worked to buck that trend with a very strong showing since he started practicing with the team.

It started with attention gained during offseason practice and has carried over into training camp, where he’s put on a show for fans in attendance. On Saturday he had 2 interceptions and two passes broken up, which really helped put his name even further on the map.

We’ll see how it goes when the lights come on in the preseason, but if he keeps playing at this level, it seems very likely he’ll end up making the Bengals’ 53-man roster.

It’s a shame the team couldn’t do better with a player of his caliber on the field - which has happened FAR, FAR, FAR, FAR, FAR TOO OFTEN over the last two decades in Coral Gables with NFL-level talent and the corresponding team overall performance. Ivey didn’t play poorly amongst an absolutely disastrous Miami season, turning in a solid Pro Football Focus grade of 75.2 with coverage grade of 76.2.

Fly high, DJ. We’ll be watching and cheering for you on Sundays.

