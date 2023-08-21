Miami ranks 6th on redditor’s top 131 FBS programs of the last 40 years

After the worst season in modern program history, we’re all ready for the 2023 season to kickoff against the other Miami on Friday, September 1st. The Miami-FL’s face the Miami-OH’s in Week One, and it should be an easy “W” for Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes.

Over the past 20 years, the ‘Canes have been mostly disappointing. Since the end of the 2003 season, Miami hasn’t finished in the top-10 of either major poll. The 2004 season was an 11th place finish, and 2017 saw a 13th place finish. Actually, Miami has only finished a season ranked six times since that 5th place ranking to end the ‘03 season.

That still doesn’t stop Miami from being the 6th best program in FBS over the last 40 years. Thankfully, my lifetime saw the highs of the Hurricanes dynasty from 1983-2003, even if it’s had to endure the lows of the second set of 20 seasons.

According to the extremely diligent redditor “Jimbobbypaul,” the Hurricanes are 6th because of their history of amazing seasons in 2001, 1991, 1987, 2000, and 1988 to name what he lists as The U’s five best years.

Over those 40 years Miami has compiled a 353-139 record, five national titles, nine conference titles, a 15-18 bowl record, 29 consensus All-Americans, and 230 drafted NFL players.

Miami has also produced ten NFL Hall of Fame players, seven of which played at The U over the last 40 years. Those ‘Canes are Michael Irvin, Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis, Cortez Kennedy, Ed Reed and Edgerrin James. Oh and of course, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson was inducted in 2020.

Jim Otto, Jim Kelly, and Ted Hendricks are pre-1983 ‘Canes in the NFL HOF. Miami could wind up with more names enshrined in Canton between Andre Johnson, Devin Hester and Reggie Wayne.

The “Top 131” is an interesting post on Reddit heading into the make-or-break ‘23 season. Do you think Miami was treated fairly at no. 6 overall? The Alabama Crimson Tide have to be no. 1 overall, no?