Week 0 College Football Lines and Picks

The seemingly-endless offseason is over, and it’s finally time to get back to handicapping college football action! And yes, with Week 0’s slate, it will take some action for folks to probably have much watching interest in these games. Fortunately, there are oodles and oodles of fans who like to get down - or at least are interested in the lines, and we’ve got them covered here.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with the picks...

Navy vs. NOTRE DAME (-20.5)

Alright, Irish. If you’re supposed to be reasonably good this season, then this should be a walk for you with new QB Sam Hartman. I’ll put my faith in you rolling up Navy in a very appropriate location - Ireland.

UTEP at JACKSONVILLE STATE (+1)

JSU gets the edge here at home in its first FBS game and with Rich Rodriguez at the helm after a 9-2 record last season. When in doubt, in a line that’s basically a wash, go with the intangibles.

Ohio at SAN DIEGO STATE (-2.5)

Ohio is traveling across the country with a 10-game non-conference road losing streak on its belt. That pushes to 11 this weekend.

UMass at NEW MEXICO STATE (-6.5)

The Aggies late season run to make and win the Quick Lane Bowl in 2022 was one of the more feel-good moments of the season that few people paid attention to. UMass should be its typical bad UMass self, so I’ll lay the points and taking NMSU here.

Hawaii at VANDERBILT (-17.5)

Vandy obliterated Hawaii in Honolulu 63-10. That gap might have closed, but not quite that much. Commodores should cover this comfortably,

San Jose St. at USC (-30.5)

This should probably be closer to a 40-point spread. Caleb Williams and the Trojan offense will hit the mid-50s. I don’t think San Jose State gets into the 20s.

FIU (+11) at Louisiana Tech

These teams played a 2OT thriller in 2022, a 42-34 Panthers win. I don’t know who wins this time around, but I’ll happily take double digit points for FIU here and bank on them just keeping it a close game.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.