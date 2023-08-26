Will the Miami Hurricanes go over the Vegas win total number?

It is no secret that the Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 season was an atrocity. With an over/under number of 8.5, Miami didn’t come close to that level of success, stumbling to a 5-7 season that saw more record-setting losses than total wins. So that was fun.

But, last season is (thankfully) behind us, and Vegas has lowered their outlook compared to last season, but still has things in “bowl team” range for the Canes.

According to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Canes have an over/under that opened at 7.5 in May, and it hasn’t moved. I think this is a perfect number for this season. Would I love to go over this number (and substantially over)? Absolutely. But heading into the seasons, this is Vegas doing their job well and setting a number that will get heavy betting on both sides of the line.

In support of Miami hitting the over, the return of a healthy Tyler Van Dyke, an updated offense, elite players at every level of the field, on both sides of the field, and a program that has put in the work to close the gaps that so clearly existed last year are all things that you can point to positively.

In support of Miami going under the number, the lack of a clear #1 receiver, an offensive line that is still developing, linebackers that are still a clear low point on the roster, and unproven cornerbacks (which leads to miscommunications and blown coverages) are all items to look at.

In my opinion, I think Miami has Schrodinger’s schedule. If you look at it one way — the 7 home games, only 3-4 really tough games on paper — you could see 9 wins. But, if you look at it the other way — 3 (4?) sure losses on the schedule with Texas A&M, Clemson, and FSU (and maybe North Carolina), and tough games against NC State, Louisville, and the Black Friday game at Boston College (and we know what happened at Pitt in 2017 in this same spot), all of a sudden you’re looking at 5+ losses without really digging too deep.

From the moment this line was unveiled in May, I’ve said that Miami is gonna be right at the number. 7-5 or 8-4. I think the window for the record this year is that tight, one game variance. If I had to pick, I’d lean to the under, just because I need to see the improved performance before I buy into it this year. Sorry.

What have you got? Will Miami go over or under 7.5 wins in 2023? Vote in the poll and leave a comment below.

Poll Over/Under 7.5: How many games will the Miami Hurricanes win in 2023? Way over (9+)

Over (8)

Under (7)

Way under (6 or fewer) vote view results 17% Way over (9+) (4 votes)

56% Over (8) (13 votes)

21% Under (7) (5 votes)

4% Way under (6 or fewer) (1 vote) 23 votes total Vote Now

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.