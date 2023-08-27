Miami Hurricanes open as sizeable favorites over Miami Redhawks to start 2023 season

As the Miami Hurricanes look to turn the page from a bad 2022 season to a new year in 2023, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the season-opener against Miami (OH).

And, while the results on the field from last season — Mario Crisobal’s Canes were dead last in the country in performance relative to the spread — may be stuck in your brain, DKSB and other Vegas outlets have a good measure of faith in the Canes...in the opener at least. Your first DraftKings Sportsbook line of the week:

Miami Hurricanes -17.5 ; Over/Under 46

As we all know, the Canes were DEAD LAST IN THE COUNTRY in performance relative to the spread last year. But, last year is last year, and Miami (OH) are overmatched. It’ll be close for a quarter or half, but the Canes should easily find a way to push the margin of victory over the number.

See you at the Rock on FRIDAY NIGHT as we take in the action, and see if Miami — the good one, from Coral Gables — can start the 2023 season with a win AND a cover.

Go Canes

