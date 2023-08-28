Monday Musings: Tyler Van Dyke’s digits; Miami vs. Miami prediction

Happy Monday, everyone! Week 0 football came and went, which means we are now officially in the midst of the 2023 college football season. And, once again, it is a Miami Hurricanes game week.

Lot’s to talk about, so let’s get to it...

1) Tyler Van Dyke apparently is dinged up, per multiple local outlets. Depending on which one you believe, it’s either a thumb or a ring finger. The team also apparently didn’t want this to get out, so I’m cringing for the one who initially let that cat out of the bag.

BUT...it’s now out there on the good ol’ interwebs, and as such it’s fodder for discussion.

Miami simply CANNOT lose Van Dyke this season. Against anyone. The path to 9 wins is already narrow due to a number of factors, including roster turnover, coaching changes, new offensive and defensive systems, a lack of talent at certain areas, etc. etc. Throw in an injury to Van Dyke, and the season goes down the toilet. No, I’m not going to sugar coat that. He was last year and still is the most important player on Miami’s roster.

All the healing vibes to the man’s digit(s). Miami’s going to need all of them this fall.

2) Miami of Ohio QB Brett Gabbert wants all the smoke, apparently.

Miami of Ohio QB Brett Gabbert says that they’re the real Miami.



“We’ll show them September 1st” pic.twitter.com/y7CVcZgjA0 — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) August 26, 2023

Really didn’t need to give the Canes more reason to care about this game, but play stupid games, win stupid prizes, I guess.

3) Speaking of that game, the line hasn’t dropped significantly. It currently remains at -17 over at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is within a half a point of where it’s generally been at most books. The Vegas folks typically know what’s going on, so for those reading the tea leaves, the belief that Van Dyke will play on Friday appears to be one that is being accepted in Vegas.

4) Prediction: Miami (FL) 34, Miami (OH) 23

I picked Miami to be an 8 or 9-win team. They honestly can be. But this game feels mildly problematic to me. One that will be a struggle as the Canes work out the kinks of a new offense and defense. Miami’s offensive line should be better with an infusion of talent, but it will take a little bit of time to gel together. It would also be expected to see some assignment busts on defense and big plays for the Redhawks as a result.

At the end of the day the Canes’ talent should prevail and allow the real Miami to escape an uncomfortably close game intact, as a huge game against Texas A&M looms.