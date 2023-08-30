How to watch Miami (OH) vs. Miami in Week 1

Our long national nightmare is over. Miami Hurricanes football is back....on the field for another season!!!

Your Miami Hurricanes are back in action for another year with Mario Cristobal leading the program, going to the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium this FRIDAY NIGHT to start the 2023 season. And for their first opponent, the Canes bring down an opponent with a familiar name, because they copied ours: The Miami OF OHIO Redhawks.

The Miami bowl has happened a few times, but not since the mid 1980s. The real, good Miami (THEM CANES) are 3-0 against bad, fake Miami (from that state south of Michigan). If all things go according to plan, the Canes will move the all-time record against fake Miami to 4-0, and start the 2023 season 1-0. But, Fake Miami has been chippy, with a local journalist trying to stir things up by asking their QB who is the real Miami, so they’re gonna want to play their best. But, unless Mario Cristobal has a fireable offense type of performance up his sleeve this week, this shouldn’t be a contest for more than a half, at most.

Miami (OH) Redhawks (0-0, 0-0 MAC) vs Miami Hurricanes (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 7:00pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami Hurricanes -17.5, Over/Under 46 /// as of 5pm Wednesday: Miami Hurricanes -17, Over/Under 45.5

Another year, another big-time mismatch between Miami and their opponent. However, it’s worth noting that despite Vegas being very high on the Canes last year, Mario Cristobal’s bunch was DEAD LAST IN THE COUNTRY in terms of performance vs the spread. Losing games when you were 4+ TD favorites, and getting blown out multiple other times as well, will do that. Still, Draftkings Sportsbook has the Canes as a 2.5 TD favorite in the game and if the Canes are going to have a chance at the kind of season they desire this year (8+ wins), they’re gonna need to cover. I would love to see the real Miami push near the O/U number by themselves in new OC Shannon Dawson’s debut. But, I’m not sure how realistic that hope is. Good thing about that: we’ll find out on Friday night!

The 2023 season begins at 7pm on Friday night. If you’re not there — WHICH YOU SHOULD BE — then at least be sure you’re tuned into the show.

Go Canes

