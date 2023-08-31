 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canes Trivia - Did You Know?

Let’s start the season off with 7 nuggets of wisdom.

By KappaCane
/ new
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Miami Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

I’m chiming in with some quick trivia tidbits for the Miami Hurricanes as they prepare to open the 2023 season tomorrow evening at Hard Rock Stadium.

Did you know:

The Hurricanes signed the top-ranked recruiting class in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and the top-ranked recruiting class in the state of Florida in 2023.

Did you know:

During his career as head coach at Oregon, Mario Cristobal racked up a 22-1 (.956) record at home at Autzen Stadium - one of the nation’s best home marks of any head coach.

Did you know:

Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry’s unit at Marshall ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense a season ago, allowing a paltry 16.0 points per game.

Did you know:

The Hurricanes had 15 freshmen and seven transfers join the program in January as early enrollees. The 22 players competed in spring practices along with returners.

Did you know:

The Hurricanes are 15-0 all-time in home openers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Did you know:

Miami has won its home opener at Hard Rock Stadium by an average of 38 points.

Did you know:

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s offense at Houston ranked eighth nationally in passing offense in 2022, averaging 314 yards per game.

That’s it for this lightening round. Let’s get ready for a big performance from our guys tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium. Go Canes!

Loading comments...