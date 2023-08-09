2023 Miami Hurricanes position preview: Cornerbacks

During the 2022 season, 21 combined starts at cornerback for the Miami Hurricanes came from two players who are now in the National Football League. With only three returning players and a bunch of newcomers, the position is filled with uncertainty in 2023.

Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey accounted for most starts at cornerback and all four interceptions for the position group. They were both drafted in the NFL Draft, leaving the Hurricanes without many returning players.

Thankfully, Miami will not only be relying on a few incoming true freshmen. The staff hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in four players to fill out a pretty inexperienced room.

Secondary coach Jahmile Addae is in his second season at Miami and the entire defense enters its first season under defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.

The program lost its top two players at the position, but also a few losses in the transfer portal in Khamauri Rogers and Chris Graves Jr.

Returning

Te’Cory Couch and Daryl Porter Jr.

Couch started in 10 games during the 2022 season and played in all 12. He was also tied for second on the team with six passes defended. He will likely be one of the leaders of this group, especially in the slot.

Porter Jr. played in eight of the 12 games last season with a start in place of Stevenson when he was out against Virginia. After two seasons at West Virginia and one with the Hurricanes, hopefully he can make a jump and fill a role.

Transfers

Davonte Brown, Jadais Richard, and Jaden Davis

Saving the Hurricanes from playing a ton of inexperienced players at cornerback in 2023, Mario Cristobal and the defensive coaching staff hit the transfer portal hard.

They bring in three players who each have a lot of experience and give the program options.

Davonte Brown transfers from Central Florida and was one of the top corners in the portal this offseason. He had three interceptions and 63 tackles over the last two seasons with the Golden Knights.

Jadais Richard played one season at Vanderbilt before transferring to Miami. He is the least experienced of the four transfers coming in but adds depth lost from outgoing transfers.

Jaden Davis, after playing at Oklahoma for four seasons, gives the Hurricanes a ton of experience. He played in 37 games over four seasons for the Sooners.

Recruits

Damari Brown, Robert Stafford, and Demetrius Freeney

Robert Stafford and Damari Brown are both four-star recruits that were ranked in the top 20 cornerback recruits in the country. With a large group of transfers and a few players who have played a lot of games at this level, it will likely be difficult for either to get meaningful snaps in 2023.

Demetrius Freeney is the 10th-ranked cornerback transfer from junior college and should provide a little depth.

Playing Time

The positional outlook is difficult with a new defensive coordinator, the top two players from last season being gone, and three experienced transfers entering the program.

It is likely Couch will occupy one of the spots on the field much of the time, whether that is in the slot or outside. The three transfers will have a good chance of filling the two other spots, cycling in and out of the game.

I do believe one of the two freshmen will have opportunities throughout the season. With multiple players ahead of them with three or four seasons under their belt, it will be tough to carve out a role.