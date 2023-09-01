GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Miami (OH) Redhawks

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

The Canes kickoff the 2023 season against the Miami (OH) Redhawks as Mario Cristobal’s team looks to turn the page on a bad 2022 season and being anew.

Here’s How To Watch by me.

Here’s our X’s and O’s preview by Justin Dottavio

Here’s some Canes Trivia from KappaCane

The SOTU crew shared their season predictions

Here are some Week 1 picks from Craig T. Smith

Here’s the jersey combination for today’s game: classic Orange over White. And, you can see these jerseys modeled on this week’s captains:

Our captains for Game 1 #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/0WXd7iXQlP — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) August 31, 2023

That’s it. The 2023 season is here.

Hop in the comments and revel in the festivities with your Canes fan friends.

Here we go, kids! Time to see what we’ve got!

Go Canes