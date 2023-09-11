Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls game time, TV coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played September 23rd.

And for your Hurricanes, coming off a Thursday night matchup against this year’s FBS opponent, the Bethune Cookman Wildcats, there will be another mid-day matinee.

The particulars:

The ACC just announced kick times and TV coverage for the week of September 23



Canes at Temple

3:30pm

Miami, newly ranked after beating the dogshit out of Texas A&M last weekend, figures to be 3-0 heading into this game. And, unless there’s a letdown that will engender its own hashtag (a la #Clemsoning), they’ll be 4-0 after the non-conference schedule heading into the bye.

No matter how the game goes, we’ll be here to discuss and dissect the action. But yeah, this one shouldn’t be close.

Miami. Temple. September 23rd. 3:30pm.

See you then.

Go Canes