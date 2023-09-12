ACC Power Rankings: Week 3

The Miami Hurricanes entered week two at six in these power rankings. But an ass-kicking win over Texas A&M has them moving up the rankings pretty quickly.

With a lot of big wins throughout the Atlantic Coast Conference through two weeks, the Hurricanes didn’t have an easy road to the top quarter of the conference. But a 48-33 win over the Aggies is tough to argue against.

With a few games that should bring easy wins, who knows how high the Canes could climb in the next couple of weeks?

1. Florida State Seminoles (2-0)

Week Two Result: Win over Southern Miss, 66-13

Through two games, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 111-37. With an opening win against LSU and a blowout of Southern Miss, Florida State has been the best team in the ACC thus far.

2. Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Week Two Result: Win over Texas A&M, 48-33

The Hurricanes picked up another win over the SEC for the ACC. That moved the conference to 4-1 over the conference considered the best in the country. With both the offense and defense playing extremely well against one of the most talented rosters in the country, Miami looks to blow their preseason expectations out of the water.

3. Duke Blue Devils (2-0)

Week Two Result: Win over Lafayette, 42-7

The Blue Devils didn’t have a let-down after their huge upset over Clemson in week one. They handled their business against a lesser opponent, something not always easy to do when coming off the emotional high of an upset like they had. And when another ACC team almost lost to a team from the Patriot Conference, it wasn’t a definite win.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)

Week Two Result: Win over Appalachian State, 40-34 (2OT)

They were able to pull out the tough win in double overtime over App State, but North Carolina looks vulnerable. Omarion Hampton came up huge in the close victory though, rushing for 234 yards and three touchdowns including scores to take the lead in the fourth quarter and tie the game in overtime.

5. Louisville Cardinals (2-0)

Week Two Result: Win over Murray State, 56-0

After a close win over Georgia Tech to open their season, Louisville picked up an easy win over Murray State on Thursday night. The Cardinals gained 690 yards of offense in the game. The balance of the offense was truly impressive with 346 yards through the air and 344 yards on the ground.

Another wild statistic is Jawhar Jordan’s rushing stats. Through two games, he has carried the ball 14 times and picked up 231 yards and three touchdowns for a 16.5-yard average.

6. Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Week Two Result: Win over Western Michigan, 48-7

Syracuse scored 45 points in the first half en route to another blowout win in week two. Their 113 points through two games is the most for the Orange since 2018 when they scored 117 against Western Michigan and Wagner. They finished that season 10-3 and ranked 15 in the final AP Poll.

7. NC State Wolfpack (1-1)

Week Two Result: Loss to Notre Dame, 45-24

NC State fell behind early to a pretty good Notre Dame team. They were able to pull within a touchdown twice in the second half but gave up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to blow the game open. With the Irish being one of the better teams in the country, it’s tough to hold this against the Wolfpack much.

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0)

Week Two Result: Win over Vanderbilt, 36-20

After a pretty mediocre win over Elon in week one, the Demon Deacons bounced back against an SEC opponent in Vanderbilt. Demond Claiborne (165 yards) and Tate Carney (117 yards) were a force in the ground game for Wake Forest in another win over the SEC.

9. Clemson Tigers (1-1)

Week Two Result: Win over Charleston Southern, 66-17

A bounce-back win for Clemson was a must, but probably a certainty against Charleston Southern. But it didn’t feel that way during the first half. The Tigers led by just seven heading to half but took control in the second half outscoring the Buccaneers 42-0.

10. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1)

Week Two Result: Loss to Cincinnati, 27-21

Pittsburgh struggled all game against Cincinnati, but two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Phil Jurkovec made the game close. The Panthers, who have been a great running team for years, were only able to pick up 83 yards on 29 carries against the Bearcats.

11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1)

Week Two Result: Win over South Carolina State, 48-13

After a close loss to Louisville in week one, the Yellow Jackets bounced back for their first win against an 0-3 MEAC team. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been good through two weeks though, passing for 603 yards and seven touchdowns.

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1)

Week Two Result: Loss to Purdue, 24-17

After a closish game against Old Dominion in week one, the Hokies dropped a close game to Purdue. The Hokies also played one of the weirdest games of the season so far, having the game last almost the entire college football day due to weather delays.

13. Boston College Eagles (1-1)

Week Two Result: Win over Holy Cross, 31-28

If you find yourself in a dog fight with Holy Cross, that isn’t too good as a Power Five program. Especially after losing to Northern Illinois the week before. A loss to a team from the Mid-American Conference and then the Patriot League would have been about as bad a start to the season as possible for an ACC team. And yet somehow, there is worse.

14. Virginia Cavaliers (0-2)

Week Two Result: Loss to James Madison, 36-35

After a blowout loss to Tennessee, Virginia gave up 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to drop to 0-2 on the season. The Cavaliers allowed a touchdown with 55 seconds remaining in the game to go down one point and become the only team in the ACC without a win through two weeks.