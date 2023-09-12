How to watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami in Week 3

Week 3 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to keep the momentum going.

Fresh off a major non-conference win over the Texas A&M Aggies, your Miami Hurricanes are back in action on a short week for ahome game at Hard Rock Stadium this Thursday night. And for this week’s opponent, the Canes bring down this year’s FCS/HBCU sacrificial lambs: the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats!

Now, before you get mad at me for calling this game like it is — a glorified scrimmage that won’t be close for more than a quarter, if that — just know that I’m right and it’s the truth. Miami is 6-0 against Bethune-Cookman, and has won those 6 games (all of which have been played in the last 12 years) by a combined score of 302 to 50. That’s an AVERAGE score of 50.3 to 8.3. I mean, if you’re expecting this to be close, I have oceanside property in Billings, Montana to sell you.

In any event, here’s the info for this Thursday’s Bethune Beatdown...

Bethune Cookman Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) vs Miami Hurricanes (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 7:30pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: No line given.

As is customary with mismatches of this type, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook haven’t released a line or over/under for this weekend’s game. I don’t expect one to come out, either. The number would be so high (Canes -60?) that there wouldn’t be any betting on it. But, if you’re a true degenerate, maybe you catch a live line during the game you can bet on. If that’s what you’re into.

I know it’s a school night, so the stands might be a little emptier than they were last weekend, but even if you elect to stay home, be sure you watch and root for the Canes as they look to push their record to 3-0 on the year.

Go Canes

