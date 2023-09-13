Week 2 - Florida College Football Power Rankings

With Week 2 completed, 6 of the 7 Florida Teams found the win column. I’m here to offer an unbiased ranking of the state of Florida college football teams. This analysis is based off of the eye test, the records of each program, and a little expectation for what’s to come.

No sugar coating, so lets dive in!

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles - Next Game - 9/16 @ Boston College - 12:00 PM - ABC

Ranking: Associated Press - 3rd, AFCA Coaches Poll - 3rd

Florida State beat up on Southern Miss. The Noles are still the team to beat in the ACC, and in the State of Florida, and will remain so until dethroned. Boston College has been playing unusually poor football this season having lost to Northern Illinois 27-24 in their opener, and then survived vs Holy Cross with a fumble recovery in final minutes for a 31-28 win. Expect the scoreboard to light up in this game.

2: Miami Hurricanes - Next Game - Thursday, 9/14 - Bethune Cookman - 7:30 PM ACCN

Ranking: Associated Press - 22, AFCA Coaches Poll – 23

Miami started off slow, but rallied to whip Texas A&M in a nationally televised game. Miami showed a lot of physicality and dominance in a 48-33 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, a huge step forward in changing the narrative around the program. The Ed Reed bowl is up next and Miami is expected to blow out the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Tyler Van Dyke is the 1st player in Miami history to throw 5 Pass TD against an AP Top 25 team. pic.twitter.com/fGbcvLelby — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2023

3: UCF Knights - Next Game - 9/16 Vs Villanova Wildcats - 6:30 PM - BIG12|ESPN+

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (11) Votes

UCF needed four field goals including the 40-yard game winner on the final play to lift Central Florida over Boise State on the road 18-16 on Saturday evening. Plumlee’s interceptions in the red zone were passes that were catchable and should’ve ended in touchdowns. UCF will have a tune up game this weekend before going on the road next week to face #15 Kansas St.

4: Florida International - Next Game - 9/16 vs UConn - 3:30 PM - CBSSN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FIU won another close, but high scoring, game 46-39 against the North Texas Mean Green. Nothing special to report here, but it was enough to move up in these rankings, and now they move on to face UConn.

Talk to us NICE, Mean Green ️ pic.twitter.com/fgwcFY4HXG — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) September 10, 2023

5. Florida Atlantic - Next Game - 9/16 @ Clemson - 8:00 PM - ACCN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FAU lost a close game to Ohio 17-10 after giving up 17 unanswered points to the Bobcats. Now they move on to face their hardest opponent of the season @ Clemson.

6. Florida Gators - Next Game - 9/16 vs Tennessee - 7:00 PM - ESPN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (0) votes

The Gators beat a far inferior opponent in McNeese State, which brought them back to .500 after week 2. The Gators will be facing their first conference opponent as Tennessee comes to town. Objectively speaking, the Gators could be 1-2 after this weekend, but Tennessee hasn’t won a game in Gainesville in 20 years. September 20, 2003 was their last victory in Gainesville, Florida. Can the Vols break that streak Saturday?

7: South Florida - Next Game - 9/16 vs Alabama - 3:30 PM - ABC

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

USF got in the win column vs an FCS team this past weekend. That victory better be savored because they face off against Alabama, who is coming off of a tough loss to Texas. Expect Saban to keep his foot on the gas in this one.

AP Top 25 - Not Released

Florida State – 3rd

Miami – 22nd

UCF – Unranked

Florida International – Unranked

Florida Atlantic – Unranked

Florida – Unranked

South Florida – Unranked

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Florida State – 3rd

Miami – 23rd

UCF – Unranked

Florida International – Unranked

Florida Atlantic – Unranked

Florida – Unranked

South Florida – Unranked

With “games being played”, we’ll continue to revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.