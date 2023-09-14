ACC/SEC Pick ‘Em League, Week 3

Welcome back to the ACC/SEC Pick’em League for the 2023 season!

Things stayed hot in week 2 with more separator games, and upsets as well (hey there, Miami, and James Madison). And, even though we dropped a couple more games, there’s still a lot of season left in front of us, and another packed week of games to pick, and points to earn.

If you missed the setup for this league last year, here’s the cliffs notes version: pick games featuring an ACC or SEC team, straight up, for a full season. Add in a 2pt bonus national game every week. Whoever has the most points at the end of the season wins. If you want the full narrative, click the link below:

And with that, let’s dive into the week that was, and look ahead to this upcoming weekend.

Week 2 Recap

Entering the week, I had 22 points. There were 28 points on the table in Week 2. As I now have 44 points that means I earned 22 points for correct picks last week...and missed ANOTHER 6 points (double yikes; C’MON CAM!!!!!). What’d I miss? Let’s recap:

Miami beating Texas A&M. I didn’t think Mario Cristobal and the Canes had the range. They showed me. The 48-33 win wasn’t as close as the score would indicate. This was an ASSKICKING. Purdue beating Virginia Tech. I thought this was a coin-flip, really. But man. VT is BAD bad. Cincinnati beating Pitt. Another asskicking in a game that I didn’t see coming. Texas beating Alabama. I thought the Tide defense could overcome Jalen Milroe’s average-ass QB playing. WRONG. 2pt bonus game: Iowa beating Iowa State. This was a game I went back and forth on. It’s been close the last decade in a row, really. And it was another close game. But the Hawkeyes pulled it off. Damnit. Also, I’m only 1 for 3 picking the bonus game this year. That’s NOT how you win, Cam.

That’s 12 dropped points in the last 2 weeks. Can’t keep having that kind of performance.

League Standings

There are 58 competitors for MY title this season. And, after a hectic Week 2 (I mean, seriously, Pittsburgh, and Bama), there’s been a bit of separation. Still, it’s a long season, and anyone can claim the title. But yeah, we have work to do.

There have been some big changes at the top of the leaderboard. Matt Saracen is still tied for the lead (now with 49 points), but he’s joined by Fat Joe and Eliud Kipchoge. Both of them made big leaps up the board to get into a tie for first. Behind them, a group of 7 competitors are tied with 48 points.

As for me, my last 2 weeks — again, where I missed a combined 12 points — is really hurting me. I’m sitting on 44 points, and tied for 45th. Not great, Bob. But there’s time, and I’m gonna rally. I always do.

Week 3 Games and Picks

Last week, there were 27 games to pick for an available total of 28 points. This is another big week of points —24 games for a total of 25 points — so we need a big points haul. We’re STILL only 5 points back from the leaders, even with dropping 12 points to missed picks in the last 2 weeks, so this season is not lost. Gotta really dial in for a perfect week here.

Picks are here, IN BOLD WITH AN ASTERISK for each game. And, reminder, picks in this league are always straight up “who’s gonna win the game” picks. But, while we pick winners straight up in this league, the lines listed on the games (you’re welcome) come from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bethune Cookman at MIAMI* (-52) Virginia vs MARYLAND* (-14.5) Minnesota vs NORTH CAROLINA* (-7.5) FAU vs CLEMSON* (-24.5) FLORIDA STATE* (-26) at Boston College LOUISVILLE* (-10) at Indiana WAKE FOREST* (-14) at Old Dominion VMI vs NC State* (no line given) Northwestern at DUKE* (-18.5) Virginia Tech at RUTGERS* (no line given; did I miss something here?) SYRACUSE* (-2.5) at Purdue Pittsburgh at WEST VIRGINIA (+1) South Carolina at GEORGIA (-27.5) LSU* (-9.5) at Mississippi State KANSAS STATE* (-3.5) at Mizzou USF at ALABAMA* (-33) ULM at TEXAS A&M (-36) TENNESSEE* (-6.5) at Florida Samford at AUBURN* (no line given) VANDERBILT* (-4) at UNLV Georgia Tech at OLE MISS* (-18) BYU at ARKANSAS* (-8.5) Akron vs KENTUCKY* (-26) 2pt bonus game: the battle for the REAL HU; Hampton vs HOWARD*; Hampton’s won the last 4 in a row, and are something like 18-4 all time against Howard, but the Bison are ballin’ and former Miami staffer Larry Scott has been getting closer and closer in this game. This is the year Howard breaks thru. BOOK IT!!!

Taking another chance(ish) on the 2pt game this week, but I feel good about it. And the other picks, I feel good. Even with the outright underdog I took. But, we’ll have to wait and see how the games play out on the field.

That’s it for this week. Hop in the comments and leave your picks and tell me how you’re doing so far this season.

Go Canes

