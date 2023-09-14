Miami vs Bethune Cookman: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes got a nice, easy win against Bethune Cookman in front of a sparse crowd tonight at Hard Rock Stadium, 48-7. Coach Cristobal’s squad can relax this weekend and begin preparing for their non-conference finale at Temple on 9/23.

Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. TVD

I would love to type those three letters at number one for every game the rest of this season. Our QB is back baby! He looks so confident in Shannon Dawson’s system and is slinging the ball all over the field again. It’s a beautiful site to see. TVD’s stat line: 19-23, 246 passing yards, 2 TDs, 16 rushing yards, 1 TD, 0 turnovers. Not bad for one half of football.

2. Team effort

The Canes played hard for the entire game tonight. That’s something Miami teams haven’t done the past few seasons. They knew they were better than Bethune Cookman, but they didn’t take anything for granted and imposed their will from start to finish. The effort tonight is the kind of effort Canes fans expect and have been waiting for. I can’t wait to watch this team play Temple in a week-and-a-half. That’s a far cry from last season, when I dreaded having to watch that dysfunctional mess. Coach Cristobal’s team is humming right now.

3. Jacob Lichtenstein

The backup defensive end made the most out of his playing time tonight, recording a sack and a fumble recovery. The Canes were missing three starters on the D-line, but you wouldn’t have known it watching the game. The big guys up front were living in the Bethune Cookman backfield. That quality depth will be needed during ACC play. It was good to get those guys some reps.

It all started with this big hit from Kiko



: @accnetwork #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/LUKBIJCYwt — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 15, 2023

Honorable mention:

Xavier Restrepo - He had 6 catches for 120 yards in the first half. #7 is tough, sure-handed, and a has moves after the catch. Great start to the season.

Jacolby George - Another 5 receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. I love the confidence he is playing with.

Don Chaney Jr. - He had 7 rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown. It’s awesome to see him close to his former self again.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!