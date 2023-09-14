GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Bethune Cookman Wildcats

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!
The Canes continue the 2023 season with the annual FCS/HBCU buy-game as they host the Bethune Cookman Wildcats. Miami’s gonna win the game, Bethune’s gonna win halftime, and everyone is gonna go home happy. An easy Thursday night at the Rock.
Here’s How To Watch by me.
Here’s our X’s and O’s preview by Justin Dottavio
Rob Weaver says it’s time to start hyping Tyler Van Dyke for the Heisman
Here’s your Week 3 ACC Rooting Guide by Mike Schiffman
Here are your captains, and jersey combo for Today’s game. And, spoiler alert, it’s NOT Orange over White!
The captains for Week 3️⃣#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/W51opXHwDZ— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 14, 2023
Also, Miami alum and former coach Mark Richt will be honorary captain for tonight’s game!
Welcome back, Coach— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 14, 2023
Mark Richt will serve as the honorary captain for Week 3.#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/lQ3VbgOCR1
That’s it. Have a party in the comments as Miami flexes their muscles and moves to 3-0 on the year.
