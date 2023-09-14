RECAP: Hurricanes blow away Wildcats 48-7

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 48-7 on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The Canes were led by Tyler Van Dyke, who completed 19 of 23 passes for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns and another on the ground. Don Chaney, Jr. led Miami on the ground with 73 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown. Xavier Restrepo led all Miami receivers with 6 catches for 120 yards. Defensively, Rueben Bain, Jr., Chase Smith, Jacob Lichtenstein, and Jared Harrison-Hunte each registered a sack.

Miami jumped out to a quick start on a 5-yard touchdown run by Van Dyke on a zone read on the game’s opening drive. The following drive, Van Dyke and Restrepo connected twice for 46 yards, with the drive finished off by an 8-yard touchdown run by Ajay Allen for a 14-0 lead. The lead swelled to 20-0 early in the second quarter after Jacolby George pulled in a 15-yard touchdown catch.

Don Chaney, Jr. then carried the mail the next drive for another touchdown. On the four-play drive, Chaney ran for 26, 17, 9, and 3 yards for a 27-0 lead. A Colbie Young fumble while going into the end zone killed off Miami’s fifth drive of the half, but Tyler Van Dyke led the team on a touchdown drive in the two minutes drill, finding Brashard Smith wide open on a deep post against Cover 2 for a 27-yard touchdown and a 34-0 halftime lead.

Emory Williams took over in the second half at QB and showed a nice zip and touch with the ball, completing 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards while leading two touchdown drives. Allen found the end zone again from 4 yards, but it was Chris Johnson, Jr.’s 21-yard scoring run that was very impressive. Cutting outside and turning it up the sideline, Johnson blazed past would-be tacklers and got into the corner of the end zone for the Canes’ final points at 48-0. Bethune Cookman tacked on a late touchdown on a 6-yard run by QB Walter Simmons III for the 48-7 final margin.

Next up: the Hurricanes play at Temple on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 pm ET. Bethune-Cookman plays at Jackson State on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 pm ET.