Week 3 college football lines and picks

IIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTTT’SSSSSSS Thursday! Which means it’s time for another round of college football picks, courtesy of yours truly. Last week was a second-straight .500 week, which sets the overall mark at 14-13 for the season. Still not in the red for the year.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

Bethune-Cookman at MIAMI -53.5

Man, do I really lay this many points? Yes. Yes, I do. I called for a 66-10 final on Monday, and what the heck, I’ll stick with it. Canes just barely cover this absolutely insane number.

BONUS: B-CC/Miami; OVER 62

I think the Canes can reach this number by themselves tonight. Ergo, I’ll gladly take the over.

Virginia at MARYLAND -14.5

Virginia (honestly, no snark, God bless them for the tough situation they’re still going through) is still very much not good. They fell to James Madison at home last week, and now they get to face Taulia Tagovailoa. Terps roll.

FLORIDA STATE -26 at Boston College

The Noles appear to be for real. BC has lost at home to N. Illinois and beat Holy Cross by 3. The Noles might double this point spread.

IOWA STATE -3 at Ohio

This has trap game written all over it for Iowa State after losing to Iowa last week, but the talent level in favor of the Cyclones is significant. I’ll hitch my horse to that wagon here.

SOUTH CAROLINA +27.5 at Georgia

God, that’s a ton of points for a Georgia team that doesn’t seem amazing. The Gamecocks still have Spencer Rattler, so they’ve got the ability to not just cover this handily, but to hang around in the game. I don’t understand this line at all.

Tennessee at FLORIDA +6.5

The Gators’ Graham Mertz has been pretty decent so far this season, and the Swamp will be rocking. The Vols have more talent and will squeak out a win, but the Gators manage to cover.

FRESNO STATE -3 at Arizona State

Call this little more than a lack of belief in the Sun Devils. Well, that and Fresno State already has a solid road win this year at Purdue. They get a second Power Five road win on Saturday.

East Carolina at Appalachian State; OVER 47.5

ECU is bad offensively, but App State let Gardner-Webb reach 24, so the Pirates can, too. Combined, this gets to at least 48.

South Alabama at OKLAHOMA STATE -7.5

Cowboys looked pretty good last week in a 27-15 win at Arizona State. They win by at least two scores here at home.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.