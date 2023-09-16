GameThread: Prime time open thread 9/16

And we’re back! Hopefully you enjoyed the action earlier today in the CFB world. Did you see (crazy play from that one game)? Can you believe (stupid decision that mysteriously worked)? WOW! How did (underdog) beat (favorite)?!?!!? That’s crazy!!!

Anyway, we’re back for the prime time open thread for today, with your watch grid and game info for tonight’s CFB action. Most of the big games were earlier today, but there are a few late games of interest.

Reminder, the OG triple OG CFB Watch Grid come from Jason Kirk, and you can check it out here.

#11 Tennessee at Florida, 7pm, ESPN — LET’S GO ROCKY TOP!

Pitt at West Virginia, 7:30pm, ABC — The Backyard Brawl. A huge game for both teams, and a bitter rivalry. Not a future opponent preview, though, because Miami and Pitt don’t play each other this year.

Georgia Tech at #17 Ole Miss, 7:30pm, SEC network — Miami plays GT in 3 weeks. Good preview here against Lane Kiffin’s Rebs.

Colorado State at #18 Colorado, 10pm, ESPN — you know the vibes. Deion Sanders is a marketing genius and has Boulder, CO as the epicenter of the CFB universe through 3 weeks of the season. Big Noon Saturday, Gameday, and 60 MINUTES!!!!!!!!!! are all on-site for this game. And it’s not because of football. In any event, take a hot team, and add in a local rivalry, and add on top some shit talking by Jay Norvell, CSU’s head coach, and yeah....this will be worth watching. Cuz Deion and them boys gonna try to score a million on CSU.

