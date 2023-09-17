Miami Hurricanes open as big road favorites vs Temple Owls in Week 4

As the Miami Hurricanes look to continue the good vibes and strong performance in 2023, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 4 non-conference game against the Temple Owls.

For their part, Miami is off to a strong 3-0 start, headlined by a win over Texas A&M, and ranked as we head into the final game of September. Meanwhile, Temple is 2-1 on the year, but their loss was a 36-7 defeat to the only P5 team they’ve faced so far, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

With all of that being said, and everything taken into account, your DraftKings Sportsbook line of the week is:

Miami -25

Let’s be real here: Miami is the clearly better and more talented team. And, to this point of the season, they’re performing like the better and more talented team — something that has not been the case in these situations in previous years.

This should be an easy business trip up north for the Canes. Temple is a middling outfit, and Miami should continue to leverage strong efficiency and timely explosiveness to put this game well out of reach for the Owls. The focus here is doing the job the right way, getting through the non-conference portion of the schedule 4-0, and heading into the bye on a high note as the push through ACC conference play awaits.

Go Canes

