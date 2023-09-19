ACC Power Rankings: Week 4

The Atlantic Coast Conference finished week three with nine wins and five losses. Many of the top teams in the conference continued their success while the bottom of the conference continued their struggles.

The conference played a total of 13 games with six of those coming against Big Ten opponents. The ACC was able to win the conference matchup with four wins and two losses.

The Miami Hurricanes rolled to an easy win while the other top eight teams in last week’s power rankings won as well.

1. Florida State Seminoles (3-0)

Week Three Result: Win over Boston College, 31-29

For the first time this season, the Florida State Seminoles didn’t cruise past their opponent. After scoring two touchdowns right out of halftime to go up 31-10, the Seminoles gave up 19 consecutive points to make it a close game.

That being said, they still occupy the top spot this week. With a trip to Clemson in week four though, they can’t fool around like they did against Boston College.

Week Three Result: Win over Bethune-Cookman, 48-7

It wasn’t the 70-point win we come to expect when playing against Bethune-Cookman, but Miami dominated the game and put it in cruise control.

Week Three Result: Win over Northwestern, 38-14

Another non-conference win over a power five opponent for Duke is pretty big three weeks into the season. Even if it is one of the bottom programs in the top conferences. They finish their non-conference schedule against winless UConn so they should enter ACC play undefeated and possibly ranked inside the top 15.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)

Week Three Result: Win over Minnesota, 31-13

After struggling to beat Appalachian State in week two, North Carolina bounced back with a big win over Minnesota. Huge games from Drake Maye and Nate McCollum made the Tar Heels offense look dangerous. They travel to Pittsburgh for their first ACC game of the season in week four.

5. Syracuse Orange (3-0)

Week Three Result: Win over Purdue, 35-20

The Orange continued their hot start to the season with another win. They host Army next week before their first big test when they host Clemson. Last season, they won their first six games before losing to the Tigers and losing six of their final seven games.

Week Three Result: Win over Indiana, 21-14

Louisville jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and held on with a late goal-line stand to pick up a win over Indiana. The Cardinals play their second ACC game against Boston College in week four with a chance to jump out to 2-0 in conference play.

7. NC State Wolfpack (2-1)

Week Three Result: Win over VMI, 45-7

With a win over VMI, the Wolfpack et back into the winning column after a loss to Notre Dame. They have a stretch of winnable games with Brennan Armstrong returning to play Virginia where he played for five seasons. Then they host Louisville and Marshall.

Week Three Result: Win over Old Dominion, 27-24

After a good win over Purdue, Wake Forest had to come back from down 24-7 on the road against Old Dominion. They allowed two long defensive touchdowns to put themselves behind by three scores. The Demon Deacons scored 20 unanswered points in the final 19 minutes of the game to save themselves from a major upset.

Week Three Result: Win over Florida Atlantic, 48-14

After losing their season opener to Duke, Clemson has won their last two games by a combined score of 114 to 31. Those did come against two much inferior opponents though. Their real test is when they travel to Tallahassee this week to take on the Seminoles.

10. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2)

Week Three Result: Loss to West Virginia, 17-6

It may have been the chants from West Virginia fans, but Pittsburgh lost their second straight game of the season. Only scoring six points against West Virginia isn’t a very good showing for the Panthers. They take on North Carolina in week four to try and move back to even on the season.

11. Boston College Eagles (1-2)

Week Three Result: Loss to Florida State, 31-29

After losing to Northern Illinois and nearly losing to Holy Cross, Boston College nearly pulled off a huge upset of Florida State. The Eagles may not be a great team, but they showed they could show up and play with anyone if not taken seriously.

12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2)

Week Three Result: Loss to Ole Miss, 48-23

After falling behind 24-3 midway through the third quarter, Georgia Tech scored two touchdowns to pull within seven points of Ole Miss. But the wheels fell off from there, allowing 24 points in the final seven minutes and 45 seconds of the game.

13. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2)

Week Three Result: Loss to Rutgers, 35-16

With two straight losses to Big Ten teams, Virginia Tech falls to 1-2, and not much hope for many wins on the season. The Hokies have a chance to bounce back against Marshall, but the conference schedule after that will likely be tough.

14. Virginia Cavaliers (0-3)

Week Three Result: Loss to Maryland, 42-14

The only team in the ACC without a win thus far, Virginia and Tony Elliot are in danger of losing almost every game this season. October 7th is their best chance at a win when they host William & Mary, but their loss to James Madison is proof this team can’t be handed wins.