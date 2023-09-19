BREAKING: Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service

Dear Members of the Temple Community,



It is with deep heartbreak that we write to inform you that Temple University Acting President JoAnne A. Epps suddenly passed away this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lvzxcLud9E — Temple University (@TempleUniv) September 19, 2023

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” Temple board chairman Mitchell Morgan said in the statement. “President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”

Temple University Provost Gregory Mandel was visibly shaken as he described Epps.

“We are all in deep grief and at a loss for words. To know Joanne is to be her friend,” Mandel said at the news conference. “She was one of the most remarkably compassionate and caring individuals I’ve ever known.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro described Epps as “a powerful force and constant ambassador for Temple University for nearly four decades.”

“Losing her is heartbreaking for Philadelphia,” Shapiro said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Lori and I are holding JoAnne’s loved ones in our hearts right now. May her memory be a blessing.”

After collapsing on stage, Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said. She was 72.

Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and the entire Temple community as they mourn the loss.