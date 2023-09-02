FOCO just released a new, limited edition, Miami Hurricanes Mascot Mini Bighead

To celebrate the return of College Football, FOCO just released a collection of 10 popular college mascots in the form of Mini Bigheads. Included in this collection is one for Miami’s mascot Sebastian. Bigheads are similar to standard bobbleheads but have an even larger head, allowing for more detail.

The Mini version scales them down to roughly 5 inches, making them far cheaper and accessible. It features Sebastian the Ibis in an action pose in his traditional outfit. He stands atop a team themed base with his name displayed in front alongside the University of Miami logo.

It’s going to be limited to 144 units and retails for just $25, so be sure to get yours now!