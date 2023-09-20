How to watch Miami at Temple in Week 4

Week 4 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to keep the momentum going.

Fresh off a workmanlike blowout of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, your Miami Hurricanes hit the road for the first time in the 2023 season. And, this trip takes the Canes North to face an old foe from a former conference: The Temple Owls.

I’m gonna keep it a buck: this game shouldn’t be close. Miami’s all-time record against Temple is 13-1......with the 1 coming all the way back in 1930. The teams didn’t play between then and 1992, when they became Big East conference foes. Since 1992, Miami is 13-0 against Temple, by a combined score of 578 to 156. That’s an AVERAGE score of 44.5 to 10.5 (with 3 shutouts, and 3 other games allowing 7 or fewer points). Suffice it to say that I expect that trend to continue this weekend.

Here’s the info you need to watch this weekend’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0 ACC) at Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0 American)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -25; As of 3pm Wednesday: Miami -23.5, O/U 49

Miami isn’t the powerhouse program they were for the majority of the time these teams shared residence in the same conference. So, instead of the 34.5pt difference seen in the previous 13 games, the line is a “mere” 23.5 as of the publishing of this piece.

Miami has handled business this year, and ranks among the most efficient and explosive teams on offense, and most disruptive on defense. Temple is 2-1 on the year, but got blown out 36-7 by their only FBS opponent so far this year: a resurgent (and 3-0) Rutgers.

I know Temple will be keyed up for this game. Miami’s coming to town. By definition it’s a big game. But, they don’t have the range, and Mario Cristobal has the Canes on a mission. End of the day, look for a physical Canes win to get the team to 4-0 heading into next week’s bye.

Go Canes