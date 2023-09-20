Canes Hoops Land 5-Star SG Jalil Bethea

What a week for Miami Hurricanes recruiting! Last Thursday, Coach Cristobal and his staff secured a commitment from 5-start defensive end Armondo Blount. Today, Coach L and his staff land 5-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea. Bethea is 2024’s sixth-ranked overall player and the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

Coach L is back to where he was recruiting-wise before the BS Adidas FBI probe that set Canes Hoops back several years (I still get irritated just thinking about it). Bethea follows two 4-stars to Miami: Small forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, a Top-100 recruit, and shooting guard Austin Swartz, a Top-40 recruit.

Canes Hoops now has the third-ranked recruiting class in the country. They are one of the top teams in the ACC and should be expected to advance deeply in the NCAA Tournament. Personally, I’m pumped. It’s been awesome watching Coach L’s squad achieve what they did the last two seasons. The way he and his coaching staff are reloading on the recruiting trail is more than impressive. Top players want to come to Coral Gables and play for the legendary coach again.

The rest of the ACC has been put on notice: Canes Hoops is for real and here to stay.

