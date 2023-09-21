Week 4 college football lines and picks

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time again to get into the college football handicapping world and see what’s out there for the picking.

Once again, I turned in a 5-5 mark last week. Three full slates of games, and three 5-5 marks for each one. Only a 4-3 week 0 record keeps me just barely above .500 for the season at 19-18. But, again, full speed ahead with the next group of games.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

Florida State at CLEMSON (+2.5)

I have such a hard time passing on Clemson in Death Valley receiving points against anyone in college football this year, and that includes the team who was a facemask call away from possibly losing at Boston College. Clemson plus the points.

AUBURN (+8.5) at Texas A&M

Miami exposed the Aggies’ defense, and Hugh Freeze and his staff can find a way to do enough to stay close in this game. The hook with the seven points sold me.

COLORADO (+21) at Oregon

This could be the week where the wheels come off for the Buffaloes, and we remember them as that nice little story from the start of the 2023 season. I’m willing to take 21 points to find out though.

UTSA (+21.5) at Tennessee

The Vols are coming off a disheartening loss at Florida and simply haven’t looked like their 2022 selves in any way. Vols win an ugly game, but the Roadrunners cover.

MIAMI (-23.5) at Temple

I picked Miami 41-17 in my Monday Musings article, so I’m not backing off of that now.

ARKANSAS (+17.5) at LSU

That’s a ton of points to give up in a rivalry game, and Arkansas is better than this line gives them credit for. Tigers win a close game in Baton Rouge.

Ohio State at NOTRE DAME (+3)

I’m not sold on Ohio State QB Kyle McCord. In a wild atmosphere Saturday night, the Irish clip the Buckeyes and establish themselves as a college football playoff contender.

MINNESOTA (-12) at Northwestern

Folks don’t quite realize how dreadful Northwestern is, and that apparently includes the folks in Vegas. This game has 35-10 written all over it.

California at WASHINGTON (-20.5)

I’m fully in on the Husky train. Michael Penix, Jr. will have another big game, and UW rolls the Bears.

OKLAHOMA (-14.5) at Cincinnati

OU is on fire right now, and the Bearcats just lost at home to Miami (OH). This should be a beatdown in Nippert Stadium.

