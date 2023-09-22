Temple Game Roundup

Temple (2-1, 0-0) hosts the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0) at Lincoln Financial this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 on what is forecasted to be a cold, wet, and windy day in Philadelphia.

Did You Know

Miami has been a ranked team for 12 of the 15 meetings between the schools.

Temple has never been ranked when playing Miami.

Temple hasn’t been ranked in the AP poll since December 2016.

Temple beat Miami 34-0 in their first meeting between the schools in 1930.

Miami is 13-0 against the Owls since, winning by an average score of 44-10.

Miami is looking for it’s first 4-0 start since 2017, when they opened 10-0.

Miami’s scored at least 38 points in each of its first three games this season. It hasn’t opened a season with four games like that since 2002.

Temple was supposed to play in Miami in 2020, but that matchup was pushed back because of the pandemic. Temple is scheduled to make that trip to Hard Rock Stadium during the 2029 season.

About the game

Miami is coming off of an impressive victory against Bethune Cookman, winning 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium last Thursday. The Hurricanes are looking to get to 4-0 against the Owls before they turn their attention to beginning ACC play against Georgia Tech on October 7th.

The Owls secured an emphatic victory against Norfolk State, 41-9 last week. Temple’s defense was instrumental in the win marking the 30th straight game that the Owls won when holding their opponent to 10 points or less.

Temple is looking to end a six-game losing streak against ranked opponents. The Owls’ last win over a team ranked in the AP Top 25 team was against Memphis on Oct. 12, 2019. The Owls have been outscored 219-71 in the six games against ranked teams since then.

Extracurriculars

Temple Athletics will be honoring the anniversary years of their championship teams and individuals at halftime. The Owls will celebrate one of their all-time football greats, Joe Klecko, who was just inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. Joe played at Temple from 1974-1976 and lead the Owls in tackles with over 100 in each season. He went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL and was known for being a member of the New York Jets Sack Exchange.

The @nyjets’ dominant D-Line in the 80s known as the “New York Sack Exchange” has a member going to Canton. Congrats, Joe Klecko! (via @NFLLegacy)



: #PFHOF23 Enshrinement -- Saturday 12pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/HKkejO52eQ — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2023

That’s the skinny on this weeks game. Drop your thoughts in the comments and let’s get to gettin it.

