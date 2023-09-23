Miami at Temple: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes whooped up on the Temple Owls today, 41-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Canes’ running game looked great, TVD was his usual calm, accurate self, and the defense made plays when it mattered.

Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. TVD

I know I know, he didn’t have a big passing day. I don’t care. TVD was efficient and in total control of the offense. Plus, did you see that run he had in the first half?! If not, please check it out below. He made a few great throws downfield to Colbie Young and Jacolby George. He checked it down when he had to. He is at the top of his game right now. TVD’s stat line: 17-24, 220 passing yards, 3 TDs, 39 rushing yards, 0 turnovers.

Tyler Van Dyke using his LEGS for the first down!! #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/y8wFEHXyIf — QSportsMedia (@QSportsMedia2) September 23, 2023

2. Henry Parrish Jr.

Parrish took the lead today among his fellow running backs. He finished with 16 carries for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns. I am sure Parrish would be the first to give some props to his offensive line, as they opened up huge holes for him all day long. The Ole Miss transfer made those openings count, gashing Temple both in between the tackles and on the perimeter. Parrish left the game early. Let’s hope he’s okay and gets some good rest this during the bye week.

HENRY PARRISH JR 2ND TD OF THE SEASON #GOCANES pic.twitter.com/0FBbWyBeHL — Florida Boy Corey ☀️ (@floridaboycorey) September 23, 2023

3. Te’Cory Couch

If you get two picks in one game, you get a star from me. Couch made a nice adjustment to intercept an errant pass in the end zone by Temple quarterback E.J. Warner. Couch picked off Warner again on Temple’s first possession of the third quarter. He probably should’ve knocked the ball down to get better field position, but whatever. Take the stat. I don’t mind it. Couch is part of a Canes defensive backfield that is playing light years better than last season. I can’t wait for Kam to come back!

Honorable mention:

Colbie Young - The big wide receiver had 2 receptions for 33 yards, including a sick 28-yard touchdown in the first half. He had another long TD catch called back for offensive pass interference. The guys is a force on the outside.

Xavier Restrepo - TVD’s go-to-guy finally caught his first touchdown of the season today. Actually, he caught two. #7 keeps his awesome season going with another 7 receptions for 41 yards.

Who were your three stars of the game? Let us know in the comments below.

