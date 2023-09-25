Miami Hurricanes vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game time, TV coverage announced

On Monday afternoon, the ACC announced kick times and TV coverage for games played October 7th weekend.

And for your Hurricanes, undefeated through the non-conference season and coming off a bye, the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will pit the teams against each other in a coveted timeslot, on a secondary channel.

The particulars:

The October 7th matchup against Georgia Tech will kick off at 8 PM ET on @accnetwork



️: https://t.co/Lf0Eap18gW pic.twitter.com/rmS9IkJNIV — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 25, 2023

Mario Cristobal’s Canes are ranked in the top 20 and handled business through the first month of the season. As the calendar turns to October, the competition kicks up with the Conference schedule.

Georgia Tech, to their credit, have improved as well. QB Haynes King — you may remember him from the Texas A&M game last year — has been a revelation since he transferred, and is playing like one of the top signal callers in the conference. Miami has THE top signal caller in the conference in Tyler Van Dyke, however, so that’s an advantage for Miami.

We’ll get more into the particulars on the matchup as the game approaches, but for now, mark your calendars and get your plans in order.

Miami. Georgia Tech. October 7.

8pm. ACC Network.

See you at the Rock!

Go Canes