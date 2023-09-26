ACC Power Rankings: Week 5

The Atlantic Coast Conference enters week five with six teams at 4-0 and four of them ranked in the AP Poll.

The biggest game of the last week was between conference powers Florida State and Clemson, a game that did not disappoint. In the final week before conference play really kicks off, much of the power rankings stayed the same as the top teams won more while the bottom teams continued to lose.

1. Florida State Seminoles (4-0)

Week Four Result: Win over Clemson, 31-24 (OT)

The Florida State Seminoles continue their reign as the top team in these power rankings after beating Clemson in overtime. It took a comeback as they found themselves down 10 points multiple times in the first half. And it was a 56-yard fumble recovery and return for a touchdown that tied the game late in the third quarter.

The Seminoles have won in one-score games the last two weeks, but wins on the road against conference opponents aren’t always going to be easy. They play their next three games at home after their bye week this weekend.

Week Four Result: Win over Temple, 41-7

Cruising to another win over a lesser opponent doesn’t feel special, but it has been a long time since the Miami Hurricanes took care of business and beat up lesser opponents to begin their season. This team isn’t perfect, but they have some strengths on the line of scrimmage that they have taken advantage of through four games.

Week Four Result: Win over UConn, 41-7

After a huge upset over Clemson to start the season, Duke has continued their surprising start with easy wins over out-of-conference opponents. They have allowed just 35 points through four games while scoring 139. They get some tough games coming up though with Notre Dame and Florida State in two of their next three.

Week Four Result: Win over Pittsburgh, 41-24

Through four games, North Carolina has played teams from four different conferences and three of those are Power Five teams. The only game of those four they didn’t win by 14 came against the team from the Sun Belt in Appalachian State.

The Tar Heels have played a pretty solid schedule thus far and have handled their business. They could easily be higher on this list, but none of their wins actually feel that impressive with South Carolina, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh each being towards the bottom of their conferences.

Week Four Result: Win over Army, 29-16

After barely having the ball in the first half and trailing 10-3, Syracuse dominated Army after halftime. The Orange gave up two nine-minute touchdown drives in the first half before scoring 26 unanswered in the second half to win their fourth straight game of the season.

Syracuse has a chance to prove all doubters wrong though. Their next three games are against Clemson, North Carolina, and Florida State before they get their bye week.

Week Four Result: Win over Boston College, 56-28

A week after Boston College took Florida State down to the wire, Louisville made sure they didn’t do the same to them by jumping out to a 28-point lead. It is a good look to dominate the team that almost beat a top-five team. They have a chance to move up quite a bit as well with only one of their next three games coming against a tough opponent.

7. NC State Wolfpack (3-1)

Week Four Result: Win over Virginia, 24-21

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong was able to go back into his old stomping grounds and take care of business in a close Friday night game. After spending five seasons as a quarterback at Virginia, he beat the Cavaliers in his revenge game with NC State, leading a drive to kick a game-winning field goal with no time left.

8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2)

Week Four Result: Win over Wake Forest, 30-16

After losing to Louisville and Ole Miss in two of their first three games, it didn’t look like Georgia Tech was going to have a very good season. And maybe that still is the case. But they were able to beat Wake Forest by two touchdowns after entering the game as underdogs.

The Yellow Jackets are the Hurricanes’ next game following the bye week, but Georgia Tech takes on Bowling Green next week before traveling to Miami.

Week Four Result: Loss to Georgia Tech, 30-16

A loss to Georgia Tech obviously has Wake Forest moving down a spot behind the Yellow Jackets. Their first loss of the season is pretty disappointing, but they now have a bye week before playing Clemson on the road.

Week Four Result: Loss to Florida State, 31-24 (OT)

After beginning the season ranked ninth in the country, Clemson finds themselves unranked and 2-2. And their schedule doesn’t really lighten up either with their next five opponents having a combined record of 18-3. I think it is still too early to talk about the possibility of the Tigers missing out on a bowl game because they are just too talented, but their schedule is not easy the rest of the way and they can’t mess around.

11. Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3)

Week Four Result: Loss to North Carolina, 41-24

After winning the ACC Championship Game two seasons ago, Pittsburgh has gone in the opposite direction they would have liked. They have lost three games in a row, but get a chance at their first ACC win this season with a game against Virginia Tech this week. But they then go on a run of five teams with a combined record of 19-2 after that.

Week Four Result: Loss to Louisville, 56-28

Boston College apparently used everything they had to give Florida State a game last week. They were crushed by Louisville, falling behind by four touchdowns early in the second quarter. With three losses and their only win being by three points over Holy Cross, it likely won’t be a solid season for the Eagles.

13. Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3)

Week Four Result: Loss to Marshall, 24-17

Virginia Tech finished off their non-conference schedule with another loss, going 1-3. With no big programs faced in those games, it is a disappointing start to the season for a program that was so good for much of this century. The Brent Pry era is now off to a 4-11 start and likely won’t get much better this season.

Week Four Result: Loss to NC State, 24-21

The state of Virginia is being tortured by these bottom two programs right now. After Brennan Armstrong transferred to NC State, the longtime quarterback of the Cavaliers came back and beat them on their home field. They go to Boston College this week before facing William & Mary the following week. That may be the only game left on their schedule where they should definitely win. Tony Elliot needs to get Virginia a win in that game or he may be looking at a winless season in his second year at the helm.