Week 4 - Florida College Football Power Rankings

Week 4 is completed, so its time to look back on what went on with the Florida teams. I’m here to offer an unbiased ranking of the state of Florida college football teams. This analysis is based off of the eye test, the records of each program, and a little expectation for what’s to come.

No sugar coating, so lets dive in!

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles - BYE week, Next Game 10/7 vs Virginia Tech 3:30

Ranking: Associated Press - 5th, AFCA Coaches Poll - 4th

Florida State had a rough game against Clemson this week, but was able to rally and win the game in OT. The Noles escaped with a 1 score victory, and were biting their nails down to the last possession for the second week in a row. FSU dropped another spot in the AP poll for the lackluster performance, but a win is a win.

With his third touchdown today, @jordantrav13 has accounted for more touchdowns than any other player in FSU history!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wG1yDk30i6 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 23, 2023

2: Miami Hurricanes - BYE week, Next Game 10/7 vs Georgia Tech 8pm

Ranking: Associated Press - 18th, AFCA Coaches Poll – 18th

Miami continued to show what they've been practicing against Temple on a cold, windy, and rainy day in Philadelphia. The Canes continue to show that it’s all about business with them. The physicality and dominance led a 48-7 win and a 4-0 record. Miami, with the top rated offense in the country according to PFF, moved up to 18th in the Nation. With a week off, the Canes look to rest up for an 8 week barrage of conference games, More to come.

GO CANES SAY IT BACK ️ #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/q2F4QWrvXW — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 23, 2023

3: Florida Gators - Next Game - @ Kentucky - 9/30 - 12:00 PM - ESPN

Ranking: Associated Press - 22nd, AFCA Coaches Poll – 23rd

The Gators struggled to score touchdowns against Charlotte at home. The Gators kicked their way to a much needed win, and with the victory moved into the coaches poll with a 3-1 record on the season. The biggest test since UT is on the horizon as the Gators head to Kroger Field to take on the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. While they’ve struggled, they’ve shown significant progress and have moved up in my ranking accordingly.

Caught the W. pic.twitter.com/lt0ayy4dMM — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 25, 2023

4: UCF Knights - Next Game - vs Baylor - 9/30 - 3:30 PM - FS1

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (5) Votes

Kansas State beat the Knights 44-31 and handed them their first loss as a P5 team in the BIG12. The Knights are looking to bounce back against a 1-3 Baylor team this week.

Final from Manhattan:

UCF 31

K-State 44 pic.twitter.com/fAwti5ckCt — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 24, 2023

5: Florida International - Next Game - @ New Mexico St - 10/4 9:00 PM CBSSN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FIU got knocked off by Liberty 38-6 this past weekend. Nothing special to report here, The loss brings them to 3-2 on the season.

WE THE NORTH pic.twitter.com/NA2hKOC86m — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) September 16, 2023

6. South Florida - Next Game - 9/30 @ Navy - 3:30 PM - CBSSN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

USF bounced back from their loss to Alabama by beating Rice to pull even at .500 on the season.

7. Florida Atlantic - BYE week, Next Game 10/7 vs Tulsa 6pm

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FAU came home with another L as they lost to Illinois this week. The owls jumped out to a 10pt lead early in the game, but the wheels fell off in the second half. Can the Owls salvage the season without their starting quarterback? We’re going to have to watch and find out.

Final from Illinois, 23-17 pic.twitter.com/betoxyc1c9 — Florida Atlantic Football (@FAUFootball) September 23, 2023

With “games being played”, we’ll continue to revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.