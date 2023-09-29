Week 5 college football lines and picks

Happy Friday everyone.

Hard to believe we’re through 4-plus weeks of college football, but indeed we are. It’s been a rough run for yours truly, with last week’s 3-6-1 mark dragging my overall record down to 22-24-1 for the season. But hey, each week is a new opportunity to be great, so let’s take the bull by the horns and put up some winning picks.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

USC at COLORADO (+21.5)

USC couldn’t beat terrible Arizona State by this spread, so why would they go to Boulder and do it against a better team? Trojans win, but their leaky defense lets Colorado stay close enough to cover this mark.

USC at Colorado: OVER 72.5

The total for this game should be in the 80s, honestly. I’ll happily take 72.5. Lock.

Clemson at SYRACUSE (+6.5)

A heartbreaker last week for Clemson coupled with Syracuse always playing the Tigers tough is a recipe for a battle. I don’t know who wins, but the Carrier Dome (I will always call it that) will be loud and it will be a four-quarter game. I’ll take the 6.5 to find out.

Florida at KENTUCKY (-1.5)

The Gators just haven’t looked right even with their win over Tennessee. I think the Wildcats defense frustrates Florida’s offense enough for UK to earn a close, scrappy win.

South Carolina at TENNESSEE (-12)

The Vols will be looking for revenge for last year’s 63-38 loss in Columbia, and they’ll get it before a wild crowd under the lights at Neyland Stadium.

PITT (-2.5) at Virginia Tech

This is as much a pick against a terrible Virginia Tech team as anything. The Hokies might be one of the five worst teams in all of the Power Five.

Alabama at MISSISSIPPI STATE (+15)

Did the oddsmakers forget how badly Bama has been playing this year? This is not your slightly older brother’s Crimson Tide. This will be closer than this number, and could be a true four-quarter battle.

Notre Dame at DUKE (+5.5)

I think it’s a coin flip that Duke wins this game, so handing me close to a touchdown is a gift I’ll gladly take.

OREGON (-27) at Stanford

Oregon looks like a machine, and Stanford has fallen totally off the turnip truck the last couple of years. This is a massive mismatch, more than 27 points.

MISSOURI (-13.5) at Vanderbilt

Kentucky just came and did work in Nashville with a 45-28 win. I expect something similar with Missouri on Saturday.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.