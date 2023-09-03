Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs vs Texas A&M in Week 2’s marquee matchup

As the Miami Hurricanes look to turn the page from a bad 2022 season to a new year in 2023, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 2 marquee non-conference game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Both Miami and Texas A&M struggled to 5-7 records in 2022, but the Aggies took the W when the teams met in week 3 in College Station. That 17-9 win gave the Aggies a big non-conference win, and, at the time, seemed to indicate Miami could compete against the more talented teams on their schedule. In actuality, it proved that neither team was good, and was a slopfest that exposed more holes than it solved. In any event, that was last year, and this is this year.

Your DraftKings Sportsbook line of the week:

Miami Hurricanes +5.5 ; Over/Under not listed at open

Miami looked to take a step forward with their 38-3 win over Miami (OH) in the opener. But, so too did Texas A&M, with a decisive 52-10 demolishing of New Mexico in their opener. No matter how you slice it, this week’s game is one of the biggest on the college football landscape, and unquestionably the biggest game for each team to this point of the year. This is a statement game. 2 name brand programs, both with a host of new players and coaches, looking to use a win to propel themselves forward.

We have a week of great buildup, but the line has been drawn.

Texas A&M -5.5 / Miami +5.5

Let’s get it

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.