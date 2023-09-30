Bye Week: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes had a great week of practice, making for a productive bye week. Actually, I have no idea how their practices went as I am hundred of miles away and have a job and children. But, I hope for the best. Let’s get to the three stars of the bye week.

1. TVD

Heck yeah I’m putting TVD here again. It’s his spot until someone takes it from him. Miami’s QB looks better than ever in new OC Shannon Dawson’s scheme. TVD’s confidence has returned in full. You can tell he trusts his receivers more too. He is putting the ball in tight spaces when he has to, knowing his guys (especially Restrepo and George) can and probably will make a play and secure the catch. When TVD is on, he’s one of the best passers in the country, no doubt. Just check out the tweet below. Hell yeah.

Highest graded Quarterbacks this season⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GdoHh3BGel — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 27, 2023

2. Rueben Bain Jr.

I remember watching a highlight video of Rueben Bain Jr. after he committed to Miami. It was incredible. He immediately stood out on film, looking like a man amongst boys. Then, after he went nuts in the Spring Game, my expectations were raised. How good could he be as a freshman? Well, he looked good in the first of couple games as a rotation player. Then, due to a few injuries, Bain’s playing time increased the last two contests. He didn’t disappoint. Bain registered his first career sack against Bethune Cookman, then had 3 total tackles in a stellar performance against Temple. The tweet below says it all. Bain is going to put up some big defensive numbers before he leaves Coral Gables for the NFL.

The highest-graded true freshman defensive linemen in the country, per @PFF_College?



Our very own Rueben Bain, Jr. #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/OZ8OPpggnl — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 28, 2023

3. The offensive line

Wow, what a difference a year makes with this unit. Last season’s weakest part of the offense is now a legitimate strength. Left tackle Jalen Rivers has been more than solid protecting TVD’s blindside. Moving down the line, Coach Cristobal and his staff deserve big props for landing two transfers: left guard Javion Cohen from Alabama and center Matt Lee from UCF. Those two have been great. I never hear their numbers called for penalties and they both excel at pulling and leading the way for whoever is playing running back behind them. Further, Lee has emerged as one of the leaders of the team from everything I hear watching the games. At right guard, Anez Cooper has been absolutely mauling dudes; he’s an awesome run blocker and holds up well in the passing game. Lastly, 5-star freshman Francis Mauigoa is not getting outsmarted or overwhelmed by the older opponents he has faced. The big Samoan does have a few penalties on the season. Fortunately, they haven’t been drive killers. He looks like a future first-round pick to me. And I know my offensive linemen. (Shrug).

Bonus star - Not that much attention from national media

After Clemson lost to Duke in Week 1, FSU has been the talk of the ACC. That is warranted given the success they achieved last season and current talent on the roster. That said, let the Noles have all that love and attention. I much prefer when the Canes are flying under the radar. Sure, people have been saying nice things about Miami and how much they have improved. Still, it’s nothing compared to what the team from Tallahassee hears on a weekly basis. Let’s hope it goes to their heads just a little bit. One game at a time Canes. One game at a time. If you’d like to read about how much Miami’s coaching has improved, check out my article from last week.

Related Turns Out Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Are Important

Honorable mention:

Xavier Restrepo - X is living in my honorable mentions this season. Could be worse I guess. Currently, he is second in receptions and third in yards in the ACC this season, with 24 and 355 respectively. To be completely honest, I didn’t think he was this good. I’ve never been more happy to be wrong.

Jacolby George - #3 looks like a completely different guy this season playing in this now exciting offense. He has made some big-time catches and has old-school Miami speed. His stat line this season: 21 receptions, 292 yards, 4 TDs.

Who were your three stars of the bye week? Let us know in the comments below.

GO CANES!