GameThread: Early game Open Thread, 9/30

Welcome back to College Football Saturday!

While your Miami Hurricanes are on a bye this weekend before diving into ACC play next week, there are PLENTY of other games to enjoy this weekend.

While you watch games from coast to coast today, hop in the comments and talk about the action as it happens. And, in case you needed to know who to root for in games with ACC teams, we’ve got you covered on that front:

Like I said up top, Miami’s on a bye, and so are a few other teams. That’ll happen for the next 6 weeks or so. But there’s still plenty of teams playing and plenty of CFB for you to enjoy while the season ticks towards its second full month.

I’ll post a couple highlight games in this window, but the godfather of the CFB watchgrid, Jason Kirk, posts his full list here, and that should be something you’re checking out weekly. Anyways, a couple games to keep an eye on in the early window, with lines provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook:

#8 USC at Colorado, Noon, Fox; line: USC -21.5 — the Deion Sanders roadshow continues, and the Buffs are gonna get blown out again this week just like they did last week. Not only are they missing Travis Hunter still, but Shiloh Sanders will also miss this game. So half their starting secondary is out as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner pulls up to Boulder. YIIIIIKES.

— the Deion Sanders roadshow continues, and the Buffs are gonna get blown out again this week just like they did last week. Not only are they missing Travis Hunter still, but Shiloh Sanders will also miss this game. So half their starting secondary is out as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner pulls up to Boulder. YIIIIIKES. #22 Florida at Kentucky, Noon, ESPN; line: Kentucky -1.5 — this is a big game and a bitterly contested rivalry (one that Kentucky cares about far more than Florida does). After losing to Florida 31 times in a row (not a typo), the Wildcats have won 3 of the last 5, including the last 2 in a row. And, for the first time in forever, Kentucky is actually favored in this matchup:

Florida is a 1½-point underdog at Kentucky, ending UF's 34-game streak as a favorite against UK. The last time the Wildcats were favored vs. UF was in 1988 when UK lost 24-19 as a 1-point favorite — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 29, 2023

#1 Georgia at Auburn, 3:30pm, CBS; line: Georgia -14

#2 Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30pm, FOX; line: Michigan -18.5

#24 Kansas at #3 Texas, 3:30pm, ABC; line: Texas -16

Plenty of interesting games and ranked teams to catch your attention this early slate. Again, for the full list, click the link above.

Let’s talk some football until we’re back for the primetime window later.

Go Canes

