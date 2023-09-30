GameThread: Prime time Open thread 9/30

And we’re back! Hopefully you enjoyed the action earlier today in the CFB world. Did you see (crazy play from that one game)? Can you believe (stupid decision that mysteriously worked)? WOW! How did (underdog) beat (favorite)?!?!!? That’s crazy!!!

Anyway, we’re back for the prime time open thread for today, with your watch grid and game info for tonight’s CFB action. Most of the big games were earlier today, but there are a few late games of interest.

Reminder, the OG triple OG CFB Watch Grid come from Jason Kirk, and you can check it out here. Here are a few games worth watching and talking about this evening:

#13 LSU at #20 Ole Miss, 6:00pm, ESPN — a big game for both teams, obviously. LSU still has dreams of repeating as SEC West Champs and Ole Miss needs to bounce back after getting smacked by Alabama last week. Lots on the line in Oxford.

#11 Notre Dame at #17 Duke, 7:30pm, ABC — ND looks to bounce back after a last-play loss to OSU last week, and Duke looks to make another statement on a national stage (after beating Clemson in primetime in week 1)

South Carolina at #21 Tennessee, 7:30pm, SEC network

West Virginia at TCU, 8:00pm, ESPN2

That’s the lay of the land. Hop in the comments and keep the CFB discussion going as we head into the evening.

Go Canes