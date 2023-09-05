Top 25 Poll: Week 2

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is in the books.

The Miami Hurricanes looked good in their season-opening win vs Miami (OH). Colorado upset TCU on the road in Deion Sanders’ debut as Buffalos coach. The Gators looked awful against Utah. FSU dominated LSU in the second half on Sunday night. Clemson blew it on the road against Duke last night.

Let’s get to the poll and some broad analysis.

AP Top 25 Poll:

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Pittsburgh 53, Kentucky 50, UCLA 44, TCU 40, Fresno State 30, Miami 22.

The biggest riser in the polls was UNC, jumping four spots from #22 to #16. Clemson fell the furthest, dropping twelve spots from #9 to #21. Miami’s Week 2 opponent, Texas A&M, stayed put at #23.

Personally, I think Miami might be slightly under ranked, considering some of the teams they are behind in the others receiving votes category. That said, they should be included in next week’s AP Top 25 Poll with a win over Texas A&M this coming Saturday afternoon.

What do you think of Miami’s Week 2 ranking? Let us know in the poll below.