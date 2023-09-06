Week 1 - Florida College Football Power Rankings

With Week 1 in the rearview, games have now been played! Most of the Florida Teams are playing at a high level out the gate, while others are sputtering. I’m here to offer an unbiased ranking of the state of Florida college football teams. This analysis is based off of the eye test, the records of each program, and a little expectation for what’s to come.
No sugar coating, so lets dive in!
FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)
1: Florida State Seminoles - Next Game - Southern Miss - 9/9 - 8:30 PM - ACCN
Ranking: Associated Press - 4th, AFCA Coaches Poll - 5th
Florida State lit up the LSU Tigers for 45 points, with 31 points coming in the second half. FSU was favored to finish behind Clemson atop the ACC this season, but Duke had something to say about that after dominating the Tigers in Week 1. The Noles are unquestionably the team to beat in the ACC, in the State of Florida, and will remain so until dethroned. Will they be able to continue the Climb?
BY THE NUMBERS
Week 1 W
2: Miami Hurricanes - Next Game - Sep 9 vs Texas A&M 3:30 PM ABC
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (4) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (22) votes
Former Hurricanes great Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler whose 16,000 career rushing yards ranks third in NFL history, stopped by the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility to take in practice before Miami opened up against Miami (OH). While there, he made a point to say hello to as many of the current Hurricanes as he could – including, of course, the running backs, among them Henry Parrish, Jr. and Mark Fletcher, Jr. Their conversations weren’t particularly long, but they made an impact, as Gore reminded the two young running backs of the standard that was set by the players who came before them. Parrish then went out and won a share of Offensive player of the week alongside Matt Lee and Xavier Restrepo. The other backs all carried their weight and racked up a collective 6.9 YPC. We hoped for big strides from our newest additions, and we got exactly that. Now we move on to face Texas A&M in a nationally televised game this Saturday afternoon with a lot on the line.
1-0
Up next is Texas A&M on September 9th at Hard Rock Stadium
️: https://t.co/ZvG0LrbZA7 pic.twitter.com/0HqPjC1BBz
3: UCF Knights - Next Game - @ Boise St 9/9 7:00 PM FS1
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (1) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (3) Votes
UCF got off to fast start in their first season in the Big 12 by defeating Kent State 56-6 in the season opener. The Knights showed plenty of explosiveness on the way to racking up 723 yards of total offense. Lesser opponent aside, UCF looked good and will be a team to watch as they get their first test on the road against Boise State.
1-0
This game has since garnered significant interest due to UCF’s apology and deletion of a tweet about calling the National Guard, a poor choice of words since Kent State was the site of the Ohio National Guard shooting 13 unarmed students, killing 4, in 1970.
Only took one night of college football for some social media person to get fired
4: Florida Atlantic - Next Game - Sat, Sep 9 vs Ohio 6:00 PM ESPN+
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes
A new Conference and bigger stage. New Coach Tom Herman got the Owls in the win column in his opening game. With Kodak Black running the team onto the field, there is likely plenty to look forward to in Boca, but on the national scale the Owls are distant followers in the state when it comes to football.
Owls get the W in Herman's debut.
5: Florida International - Next Game - Saturday, Sep 9 vs North Texas 6:30 PM ESPN+
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes
FIU won a close game 14-12 against Maine this past weekend to bring their record to .500 after 2 games. Not much else to say about FIU right now...
Got the dub at home
6. Florida Gators - Next Game - Saturday Sep 9 vs McNeese St, 7:30 PM ESPNU
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (0) votes
The Gators lost badly to Utah on Aug 31, and as expected they dropped hard with a loss in their opener on the road. They follow that up with a night scrimmage at home against McNeese this weekend (Sat) 7:30 PM which SHOULD bring them back to .500 after week 2. The Gators Offense looked inept and needs to right the ship quickly because they will be facing their first conference opponent as Tennessee comes to town on Sep 16 (Sat) 7 PM. Objectively speaking, they could easily be 1-2 after this initial slate of games.
Final.
Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/e5YDKGUpG5
7: South Florida - Next Game - Saturday Sep 9 vs Florida A&M 9/9 7:00 PM ESPN+
Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes
USF took a beating in their opener, losing to Western, KY 41-24. This team just doesn't have the depth or talent to make much noise this season. It looks as if it’s going to be another long season for the Bulls and their fans. This week they take on the FAMU Rattlers who are coming off of a win against Jackson State. Conventional wisdom says the Bulls notch their first win Saturday, but we’ll see.
Final pic.twitter.com/CUzK5O35R8— USF Football (@USFFootball) September 2, 2023
With “games being played”, we’ll continue to revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.
Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.
