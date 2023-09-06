Welcome to The U, Austin Swartz

On Tuesday afternoon, Coach Larrañaga secured a blue chip building block for next year’s recruiting class.

As you can see from the On3 Video feed of his commitment announcement, Swartz picked Miami over defending national champion UConn as well as Indiana, Florida State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Georgia.

The MOMENT Austin Swartz committed with the Miami Hurricanes!



Commit with @TiptonEdits ! pic.twitter.com/AwWVaqFZW6 — On3 VIDEO (@On3Video) September 5, 2023

Recruiting services are praising the pickup. He’s an almost consensus top 50 recruit - On3 ranks him 30th in the nation, Rivals has him 40th, 247 ranks him 44th, and ESPN has him at 51. A combo-guard, Swartz’s game bears resemblance to recently departed ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong.

Austin Swartz is one of the the best and deepest shot makers in the ESPN 100. He understands how to create space with purposeful dribbles. Shoots is equally well both off the catch or bounce. The eyes test, film and stats say Miami has a big time SG on the way. @austin_swartz23… pic.twitter.com/zloq9dS9wr — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) September 5, 2023

This is the highest ranked freshman commitment for Larrañaga since Earl Timberlake, who was a consensus top 40 small forward in the class of 2020. Timberlake only played seven games for Miami in an injury-plagued freshmen year before transferring to Memphis.

Congratulations to Coach Larrañaga in securing Swartz’s commitment, and welcome to Miami Austin Swartz!