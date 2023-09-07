How to watch Texas A&M vs. Miami in Week 2

Week 2 is here, and with it a major milestone game for Mario Cristobal’s Canes.

Your Miami Hurricanes are back in action for home game at Hard Rock Stadium this week. And for this week’s opponent, the Canes bring down an opponent with some familiar faces: The Texas A&M Aggies.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher is well known to Miami based on his time coaching Florida State. And several players on the Aggies’ roster are either from South Florida, or picked aTm over Miami as recruits, or both. The Aggies beat the Canes 17-9 in a rockfight last year, when both teams underperformed relative to the talent on their rosters, and both went 5-7 on the year. With new coordinators in College Station and Coral Gables, things are looking up after one week, but this is the biggest test of the year for both teams, by far.

With no further ado, here’s the info you need for this week’s game:

Texas A&M Aggies (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Miami Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Texas A&M -5.5, Over/Under not listed /// as of 10:30am Thursday: Texas A&M -3.5, Over/Under 51

This is a big game, with the winner jumping to 2-0 and feeling good about themselves, and the loser stumbling to 1-1 and wondering if they have the right answers to flip the script from the 2022 season.

Whether near or far, be sure you’re tuned in for this game. You don’t want to miss it!

Go Canes

