ACC/SEC Pick ‘Em League, Week 2

Welcome back to the ACC/SEC Pick’em League for the 2023 season!

Things are picking up after a packed week 1 included some separator games (nearly 50/50 picks among the group), and some upsets (we see you, Dook, and Northern Illinois, and FSU, and Colorado). But there’s still a lot of season left in front of us, and another packed week of games to pick, and points to earn.

If you missed the setup for this league last year, here’s the cliffs notes version: pick games featuring an ACC or SEC team, straight up, for a full season. Add in a 2pt bonus national game every week. Whoever has the most points at the end of the season wins. If you want the full narrative, click the link below:

And with that, let’s dive into the week that was, and look ahead to this upcoming weekend.

Week 1 Recap

Entering the week, I had 3 points. There were 15 points on the table in Week 1. As I now have 22 points that means I earned 19 points for correct picks last week...and missed 6 points (yikes). What’d I miss? Let’s recap:

Northern Illinois over Boston College. One of the bigger upsets in week 1 across the country. Nobody got this one right in the league. FSU over LSU. Look. I had FSU at 10-2 coming into the year with losses to LSU and Clemson. So I went with that for this pick. And leave it to Brian Kelly to fold in a moment when I picked him. SMMFH. Duke over Clemson. Arguably the biggest upset in week 1 across the country. Did NOT see Duke shellacking Clemson at all, let alone like this. Yowsers. UNC over South Carolina. I thought Sakerlina’s OL and DL would be the difference. Instead, it was Carolina’s. Colorado over TCU. I joked to Commissioner Tyler that this was a stupid game to put on the list and the Buffaloes would lose by 40 (TCU was favored by 20.5 heading into the game). And remember, this isn’t just a miss, this is the 2pt bonus game miss. Yiiiiiiiiiiikes.

League Standings

There are 58 competitors for MY title this season. And, after a hectic Week 1 (I mean, seriously, Dook over Clemson and NIU over BC?!), there’s been a bit of separation. Still, it’s a long season, and anyone can claim the title.

Your new co-leaders after Week 1 are Matt Saracen and Keith Vidal with 25 points. Following them is a group tied for 3rd — Derek Jeter, Stephanie Michaelson, Jason Kidd, Jessica Pearson, and Eliud Kipchoge — at 24 points. There’s another group tied at 23 points. And then there’s my group which is on 22 points and technically tied for 38th. But again, it’s early, and we’ll catch up. No worries.

Week 2 Games and Picks

Last week, there were 24 games to pick for an available total of 25 points. This is another big week of points —27 games for a total of 28 points — so we need a big points haul. We’re only 3 points back from the leaders, so this season is not lost. . A couple games will be separators across the league, I think, but I’m sticking with my summer research thoughts and taking some chances. Scared money don’t make money (metaphorically speaking).

Picks are here, IN BOLD WITH AN ASTERISK for each game. And, reminder, picks in this league are always straight up “who’s gonna win the game” picks.

Murray State at LOUISVILLE*. This is already a win since it was played last night. Charleston Southern at CLEMSON*. TEXAS A&M* at Miami. I WANT Miami to win. I just don’t think they will. But if ever there was a time for Cristobal and Co to prove me wrong..... Appalachian State at NORTH CAROLINA* Vanderbilt at WAKE FOREST* NOTRE DAME* at NC State Purdue at VIRGINIA TECH* Holy Cross at BOSTON COLLEGE* JAMES MADISON* at Virginia South Carolina State at GEORGIA TECH* Western Michigan at SYRACUSE* Lafayette at DUKE* Cincinnati at PITTSBURGH* Southern Miss at FSU* Furman at SOUTH CAROLINA* Ball State at GEORGIA* Eastern Kentucky at KENTUCKY* Tulane at OLE MISS* Kent State at ARKANSAS* Austin Peay at TENNESSEE* Texas at ALABAMA*. I think Texas is good, but they don’t have the range. Middle Tennessee at MIZZOU* Grambling at LSU* McNeese State at FLORIDA* Arizona at MISSISSIPPI STATE* AUBURN* at Cal 2pt bonus game: Iowa at IOWA STATE*

Took a couple chances last week and they came up snake eyes. Taking a couple more this week, but I feel good about them. Hopefully, they do right by me and pay off when the weekend is over.

That’s it. Drop your picks in the comments below and let’s have another great football weekend, everyone!

Go Canes